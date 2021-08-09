Log in
Advanced Clinical : Continues Global Expansion Into Europe With New Ireland Office

08/09/2021 | 09:35am EDT
Advanced Clinical, a global clinical research services organization, is excited to announce the company’s continued global expansion with the opening of a new office in Dublin, Ireland.

The new Ireland office will serve as a strategic hub for clinical research services and staff while providing business opportunities due to the proximity of local pharmaceutical, biotech, medtech businesses, and important organizations.

“Ireland offers a lively and diverse life-sciences community for us to build a foundation,” said Ivana Waller, Managing Director Europe and Senior Vice President, Global Development and Expansion. “As we continue to grow our global footprint, Dublin promises to not only to place us in the midst of a concentration of local clients and networks, but also provides access to a large network of skilled talent as we grow our workforce.”

“By expanding our presence throughout Europe, we continue to provide value to our current customers as well as open the door to many new and lucrative partnerships locally in this region,” adds Julie Ross, President of Advanced Clinical. “We are proud to be able to service this high-potential region as we differentiate our position as a niche provider of mid-market clinical research services.”

In addition to Ireland, Advanced Clinical has established European operations in Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy, Romania, Poland, and Ukraine. The company most recently opened an office in Singapore and continues to expand into the Asia-Pacific region. Advanced Clinical’s United States offices are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations also in Orlando, Florida, Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

About Advanced Clinical

Advanced Clinical is a privately held, single owner, global clinical research services organization, providing full-service CRO, FSP and Strategic Resourcing solutions for biopharmaceutical and medical device organizations. Our company is committed to improving all lives touched by clinical research and we address the hopes of patients and healthcare professionals with industry-leading services and technology in life sciences. Visit our website to learn more about how we deliver A Better Clinical Experience: www.advancedclinical.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS