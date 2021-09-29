Advanced Grower Solutions Announces Integration with LandscapeHub

Advanced Grower Solutions GrowerOnline platform can now integrate with LandscapeHub, giving growers who sell via GrowerOnline the ability to also sell green goods directly on LandscapeHub. The collaboration originated from existing GrowerOnline and LandscapeHub customers who wanted an easier way to automate sending availability across multiple systems. With the integration, growers can sync online availability automatically between GrowerOnline and LandscapeHub.

LandscapeHub is a wholesale marketplace for the landscaping industry, giving buyers the ability to search real-time inventory from hundreds of suppliers, ready to order in an instant. Wholesale buyers save time sourcing from real-time availabilities, building quotes, and placing orders on a single platform. Suppliers benefit from conveniently serving existing clients while reaching new customers through a new sales channel.

GrowerOnline is an online availability and wholesale ordering platform built by Advanced Grower Solutions. It helps growers sell products online directly to invited customers or guests, giving them a competitive sales edge. GrowerOnline brings together growers, customers, and independent sales representatives to make the availability publishing and ordering process online, easy, fast, and efficient.

"Partnering with GrowerOnline allows our supply customers to manage their availabilities more efficiently," said Lisa Fiore, CEO and co-founder of LandscapeHub. "Our goal for the integration is to help our supply customers reduce the amount of time they spend managing the administrative side of their businesses using technology that aims to give industry professionals more time back in their days."

With the new automated integration between LandscapeHub and GrowerOnline, suppliers no longer have to manually update multiple systems in Excel, CSV, or XML formats. Existing GrowerOnline customers who already have their availabilities in the GrowerOnline platform can now automatically send them to LandscapeHub through an API (Application Programming Interface) the two companies worked on together. This modern solution for growers saves valuable time and staff labor dollars. It improves the productivity of their back-office staff by eliminating hand keying sales orders, allowing them to focus more on improving customer support, fulfillment, and profitability.

"Growers can already easily and automatically publish product availability to GrowerOnline, and it will automatically sync to LandscapeHub," John Beauford, President of Advanced Grower Solutions, said.

About LandscapeHub

LandscapeHub is streamlining the procurement process in the green industry. The Chicago-based technology company's wholesale marketplace connects landscape and nursery buyers with a network of trusted suppliers on one platform. To learn more, visit www.landscapehub.com.

About Advanced Grower Solutions

Advanced Grower Solutions, formed in 2004, develops software solutions for the wholesale nursery and greenhouse market. Our exceptional team averages over 15 years of experience in the grower industry and services all types of growing operations from annual and perennial growers to tree and shrub farms as well as commercial agriculture operations and specialty organizations such as Christmas trees and firewood. To learn more, visit http://advancedgrowersolutions.com.

