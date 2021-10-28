Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis Returns to the Show Floor With Support From 25 Influential Industry Partners 10/28/2021 | 08:05am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Partners offer incredible activations and innovations as the engineering and manufacturing community reconnects November 3-4 in Minneapolis Informa Markets’ Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, the Midwest's leading end-to-end design and manufacturing event, today revealed a collection of influential partner-led activations, content and engagement as part of the effort to enhance the experience for all who attend the in-person event November 3 and 4, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Comprised of five co-located events - Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M), Design & Manufacturing (D&M), Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Plastec, and MinnPack - Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis offers attendees access to product discovery with more than 400 suppliers, an expertly curated four-track medical conference, career building tools, and networking opportunities – all designed to help engineers and manufacturers create tomorrow’s next innovations. Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis partner-led opportunities include: Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) Minnesota Chapter: The award-winning IoPP chapter will present its annual student awards at the event, as well as member presentation on packaging sustainability. Visit IoPP MN in booth 817.

Medical Alley Association : Founded in 1984, the Medical Alley Association supports and advances the global leadership of Minnesota's Medical Alley healthcare industry, and its connectivity around the world. Visit Medical Alley Association in booth 1241.

: Founded in 1984, the Medical Alley Association supports and advances the global leadership of Minnesota’s Medical Alley healthcare industry, and its connectivity around the world. Visit Medical Alley Association in booth 1241. MedtechWomen : MedtechWomen's focus is to deliver content-focused forums around what’s next in medtech, to expand women’s opportunities to speak and create visibility for their expertise, to inspire current and future leaders to take on the next level of career challenge, and to create a strong network to facilitate partnerships, collaborations, and deals. MedtechWomen will present a panel and networking breakfast focused on advancing female and diverse leadership from within.

Meet Minneapolis : Promoting all the remarkable features, assets, and businesses across the city of Minneapolis, Meet Minneapolis has supported Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis as an event partner and by supplying local restaurant gift cards that will be shared with attendees as part of a 2021 sweepstakes.

: Promoting all the remarkable features, assets, and businesses across the city of Minneapolis, Meet Minneapolis has supported Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis as an event partner and by supplying local restaurant gift cards that will be shared with attendees as part of a 2021 sweepstakes. Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA): Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis welcomes the Eden Prairie, MN-based partner and its event SMTA International to the Minneapolis Convention Center this November. Together, the events bring one of the largest audiences of engineering and manufacturing professionals to the Midwest.

Sterilization Packaging Manufacturers Council (SPMC): The SPMC is a council of the Flexible Packaging Association comprised of Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) member companies which specialize in packaging for the medical device. Visit SPMC in booth 831 and attend its free educational session on the unique requirements and standards for medical packaging.

The SPMC is a council of the Flexible Packaging Association comprised of Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) member companies which specialize in packaging for the medical device. Visit SPMC in booth 831 and attend its free educational session on the unique requirements and standards for medical packaging. University of Minnesota & Institute for Engineering in Medicine's Bakken Medical Devices Center : Presenting the Innovation Zone, University of Minnesota & Institute for Engineering in Medicine's Bakken Medical Devices Center will bring together the industry’s most revolutionary and exciting new products. Attendees can walk the zone at their own pace, see the future on display in booth 307. The university will also present a session discussing how it worked with partners to develop a low-cost alternative to traditional ventilators in 67 days during the pandemic.

University of Minnesota & Institute for Engineering in Medicine's Bakken Medical Devices Center : Presenting the Innovation Zone, University of Minnesota & Institute for Engineering in Medicine's Bakken Medical Devices Center will bring together the industry's most revolutionary and exciting new products. Attendees can walk the zone at their own pace, see the future on display in booth 307. The university will also present a session discussing how it worked with partners to develop a low-cost alternative to traditional ventilators in 67 days during the pandemic. VSI Labs: Based in Saint Louis Park, MN, VSI Labs will bring an advanced automotive to booth 525 and provide static demonstrations of sensor technologies that will move us closer to autonomous vehicles, as well as present a free educational session on automated driving. These partnerships are part of an effort to unite a community dedicated to discovering innovation in medtech, medical device manufacturing, and adjacent industries, connecting technology disrupters with manufacturers who can bring critical innovations to life. "We are proud to return to Minneapolis next week, a key market for engineering and manufacturing in the U.S., with more than 324,000 manufacturing workers and 3 times the national average in medtech employment," said Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, Informa Markets - Engineering. "As we return to support this vital region, we bring with us more than 25 organization and media partners, all recognizing the American Midwest's impact on the global design and manufacturing industry." A full list of Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis' partners can be found on its website. For more information and to join the community in-person next week, visit our website or register to attend.

Twitter To cover the event, get your pass here: Press Registration. About Informa Markets – Engineering: Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com. About Informa Markets Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005403/en/

