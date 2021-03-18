Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Advanced nuclear reactors no safer than conventional nuclear plants, says science group

03/18/2021 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - A new generation of so-called "advanced" nuclear power reactors that Washington believes could help fight climate change often present greater proliferation risks than conventional nuclear power, a science advocacy group said on Thursday.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has made curbing climate change one of the pillars of his administration and has supported research and development for advanced nuclear technologies.

The reactors are also popular with many Republicans. Last October, the month before Biden was elected, the U.S. Department of Energy, awarded $80 million each to TerraPower LLC and X-energy to build reactors it said would be operational in seven years.

Unlike conventional reactors that are cooled with water, advanced reactors are cooled with other materials like molten salt, and are generally far smaller. Backers say they are safer and some can use nuclear waste as a fuel.

"The technologies are certainly different from current reactors, but it is not at all clear they are better," said Edwin Lyman, the director of nuclear power safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

"In many cases, they are worse with regard to ... safety, and the potential for severe accidents and potential nuclear proliferation," said Lyman, the author of a UCS report called "'Advanced' Isn't Always Better" which was released Thursday.

Nuclear reactors generate virtually emissions-free power which means conventional ones, at least, will play a role in the effort to decarbonize the economy by 2050, a goal of the Biden administration. But several of the 94 U.S. conventional nuclear plants are shutting due to high safety costs and competition from natural gas and wind and solar energy.

That has helped spark initial funding for a new generation of reactors.

But fuel for many of those reactors would have to be enriched at a much higher rate than conventional fuel, meaning the fuel supply chain could be an attractive target for militants looking to create a crude nuclear weapon, the report said.

And to make fuel for new reactors from today's nuclear waste would require reprocessing. That technique has not been practiced in the United States for decades because of proliferation and cost concerns. Other advanced reactors emit large amounts of radioactive gases which would be another problematic waste stream.

Lyman said money going into advanced nuclear would be better spent on bolstering conventional nuclear plants from the risks of earthquakes and climate change, such as flooding.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44aAdvanced nuclear reactors no safer than conventional nuclear plants, says science group
RE
12:42aChina ferrous futures gain on rising industrial metals consumption
RE
12:34aChina, Hong Kong stocks climb on Fed's dovish stance
RE
12:33aDollar wobbles after Fed pushes back against rate hike speculation
RE
12:32aTC ENERGY  : Several U.S. states sue Biden administration for revoking permit for Keystone XL pipeline
RE
12:27aPhilippine cbank revises 2021 c/a surplus forecast higher
RE
12:27aPhilippine c.bank sees end-2022 balance of payments surplus at $3.8 bln (0.9% of gdp)
RE
12:27aPhilippine c.bank sees end-2021 balance of payments surplus at $6.2 bln (1.6% of gdp)
RE
12:26aPhilippine c.bank sees 2022 current account surplus at $5.2 bln (1.2% of gdp)
RE
12:25aPhilippine c.bank sees 2021 current account surplus at $9.1 bln (2.3% of gdp)
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : ECKERT & ZIEGLER 2020: Earnings higher than expected
3NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC. : INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ne..
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : South Korea's SK says investing in $300 million mobilit..
5BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : BROADWAY FINANCIAL : Stockholders of Broadway Financial Corporation and CFBan..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ