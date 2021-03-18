Advanced nuclear reactors no safer than conventional nuclear plants, says science group

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - A new generation of
so-called "advanced" nuclear power reactors that Washington
believes could help fight climate change often present greater
proliferation risks than conventional nuclear power, a science
advocacy group said on Thursday.
President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has made curbing climate
change one of the pillars of his administration and has
supported research and development for advanced nuclear
technologies.
The reactors are also popular with many Republicans. Last
October, the month before Biden was elected, the U.S. Department
of Energy, awarded $80 million each to TerraPower LLC and
X-energy to build reactors it said would be operational in seven
years.
Unlike conventional reactors that are cooled with water,
advanced reactors are cooled with other materials like molten
salt, and are generally far smaller. Backers say they are safer
and some can use nuclear waste as a fuel.
"The technologies are certainly different from current
reactors, but it is not at all clear they are better," said
Edwin Lyman, the director of nuclear power safety at the Union
of Concerned Scientists.
"In many cases, they are worse with regard to ... safety,
and the potential for severe accidents and potential nuclear
proliferation," said Lyman, the author of a UCS report called
"'Advanced' Isn't Always Better" which was released Thursday.
Nuclear reactors generate virtually emissions-free power
which means conventional ones, at least, will play a role in the
effort to decarbonize the economy by 2050, a goal of the Biden
administration. But several of the 94 U.S. conventional nuclear
plants are shutting due to high safety costs and competition
from natural gas and wind and solar energy.
That has helped spark initial funding for a new generation
of reactors.
But fuel for many of those reactors would have to be
enriched at a much higher rate than conventional fuel, meaning
the fuel supply chain could be an attractive target for
militants looking to create a crude nuclear weapon, the report
said.
And to make fuel for new reactors from today's nuclear waste
would require reprocessing. That technique has not been
practiced in the United States for decades because of
proliferation and cost concerns. Other advanced reactors emit
large amounts of radioactive gases which would be another
problematic waste stream.
Lyman said money going into advanced nuclear would be better
spent on bolstering conventional nuclear plants from the risks
of earthquakes and climate change, such as flooding.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Stephen Coates)