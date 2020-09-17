Advantage Capital : Completes Financing with Las Vegas-Based Staffing Agency, All-In Recruiting

Advantage Capital today announced a small business loan in Las Vegas-based staffing and recruitment agency, All-In Recruiting. This minority- and woman-owned boutique agency specializes in placing top talent and diverse professionals in mid- to senior-level positions for tech giants such as Microsoft and SharkNinja.

The company works in collaboration with top businesses to engage employers across the country. It is currently working to disrupt the tech industry by providing affordable, tech-savvy and boutique solutions to meet hiring goals and diversify workforces.

“I am so happy to be doing this work and helping to create a space for traditionally underrepresented populations,” said Lauren Anderson, owner of All-In Recruiting. “The tech space in particular has large gaps in hiring diverse talent. Currently, African Americans make up as little as 7.4 percent of people in tech, followed by Hispanics at just 8 percent. Right now, calls for racial equity are echoing across the country. One way to heed that call is to ensure underrepresented populations have resources working for them.”

All-In Recruiting’s focus on the tech industry places it in a strong market. In fact, as unemployment soared in recent months, the demand from the tech industry for qualified employees remains resilient. In April, Forbes reported that open positions among the top 10 most in-demand tech jobs grew 30.2 percent in the prior month.

“Focusing on the tech industry allows us to zero-in on a niche market that continues to see increases in job demand. Our attention to diversity enables us to offer our clients a proven way to increase innovation and employee engagement and boost creativity by having access to a variety of perspectives,” added Anderson.

The investment from Advantage Capital, made in connection with the federal New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) program, comes at a pivotal time in the company’s growth trajectory. The loan will allow the company to purchase new equipment, as well as provide working capital to hire new employees, increase marketing efforts and continue to expand the business.

“This investment is great news for a number of reasons. First, I love to see a company so actively involved in championing an effort to bring diversity to the tech industry. This is a much-needed service to help underserved communities break into an excellent field. Secondly, we just renewed the Nevada New Markets Jobs Act last year, which has been very successful in supporting and growing businesses like All-In Recruiting in distressed communities. It’s great to see the federal program working to do the same, bringing additional capital to our state,” said Assemblywoman Dina Neal.

The federal NMTC program was established by Congress in 2000 as a way to increase capital in low-income communities, spur economic growth and create jobs. In 2013, the Nevada state legislature passed the Nevada New Markets Jobs Act (NMJA), which was modeled after the federal program in an effort to encourage further capital investment in low-income communities and create new jobs in the Silver State. That program was renewed just last year.

“We’re happy to be able to provide All-In with the slow, patient capital that is needed to help it grow,” said Leah Hendricks of Advantage Capital. “We identified Lauren as a top entrepreneur and saw the potential of her business to be a high-growth company that provides access to critical jobs in a field with great opportunity. We are thrilled to help make the connection with the NMTC program to bring extra investment dollars to the state and grow her business.”

About Advantage Capital

Advantage Capital provides financing to established and emerging companies located in communities underserved by conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $3.4 billion in companies from a diverse array of industry sectors and has helped support more than 50,000 jobs. Learn more at www.advantagecap.com, or via Twitter or LinkedIn.

About All-In Recruitment

All-In Recruitment is a group of passionate and experienced Human Resources & Talent Acquisition professionals, delivering exceptional results, with urgency, across industries. The company specializes in direct placement, executive search in high-tech & technology fields.

