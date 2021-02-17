Advantest Announces Transition of VOICE 2021 Developer Conference to a Virtual Platform Over Health and Safety Concerns

Virtual VOICE to Take Place June 21-23; Dates and Location for VOICE 2022 Confirmed



SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has announced that its VOICE 2021 Developer Conference will be held as a virtual event, citing continuing health and safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. With the public health emergency unyielding on a global basis, this decision removes the risk of exposing VOICE participants to potential illness. Registration for Virtual VOICE, to be held June 21-23, 2021, will open in March.



“VOICE is an extremely important event for Advantest and a valuable way for us to connect with our customers and partners from around the world. However, with the pandemic not backing down in key areas, we have made the difficult decision to transition VOICE 2021 into a virtual format,” said Doug Lefever, Advantest America’s president and CEO. “Despite a preference for an on-site event, a survey of participants indicated that under the circumstances a virtual conference would be prudent as it would still enable the sharing of essential information between Advantest, its developers, and its customers.



“Virtual VOICE promises a collaboration of minds and opportunities for peer networking. With a full program and a line-up of dynamic speakers, there is no question that the conference will deliver on that promise,” Lefever continued.

VOICE Program

Virtual VOICE 2021 will follow a format similar to the in-person event, featuring a comprehensive technical program focused on leading-edge technologies and future trends, thought-provoking keynotes, and a Partners’ Expo. The technical program will incorporate nearly 80 papers covering eight technology tracks and an interactive Technology Kiosk Showcase highlighting the latest Advantest innovations.

Workshop Day

Workshop Day on June 24 will provide further in-depth, practical learning experiences. Participants will attend their choice of a full-day, hands-on workshop session covering topics such as communications, computation and migration. To learn more about Workshop Day, visit https://voice.advantest.com/workshop-day/ .

Partners’ Expo and Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsorship remains a key element of the VOICE Developer Conference and the tradition will continue with a vibrant virtual Partners’ Expo. Information regarding sponsorship opportunities will be available by the end of the month.

VOICE 2022 Dates and Location

Designed by test engineers for test engineers, VOICE remains the industry’s most anticipated annual conference due to its extensive learning and networking opportunities. Advantest is committed to holding VOICE 2022 in-person at the OMNI Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia on May 17-18, 2022 with a Workshop Day to follow on May 19. Additional information will be posted on the VOICE website at https://voice.advantest.com/ as it becomes available.

About VOICE Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

