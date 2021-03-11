Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Advantest Named Preferred Supplier by Elmos Semiconductor

03/11/2021 | 03:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has been named preferred supplier for its T2000 test platform by German chipmaker Elmos Semiconductor SE, a leading mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturer in the automotive industry. The scalable T2000 platform provides a reliable test solution for electronic devices used throughout automotive and industrial applications, including next-generation electronic vehicles.

“With this agreement, we strengthen our partnership and continue to grow our market share in the evolving automotive segment,” said Michael Stichlmair, managing director at Advantest Europe GmbH.

Advantest’s new supplier status means that its T2000 platform has become the preferred test solution for Elmos’ highly innovative automotive ICs. T2000 systems are already installed and in production at Elmos’ facilities.

“We highly value Advantest as a total test solutions provider for our end-to-end needs, from engineering through volume production,” said Guido Meyer, chief operating officer at Elmos Semiconductor SE. “They have demonstrated their partnership commitment over the years by providing us with leading-edge equipment as well as excellent service and dedicated team support.”

After extensive evaluation, Elmos selected the T2000 based on its ability to cost-efficiently handle the growing variety of next-generation automotive semiconductors in its portfolio. High-density, multifunctional instruments allow the system to perform both wafer-level and final testing. In addition, the tester’s high productivity and engineering efficiency has been shown to achieve the fastest time to market for a wide range of devices.

A proven tool for reducing development times for new IC designs, the flexible T2000 test platform has a modular architecture that helps users to adapt quickly to shifting market needs. For automotive device testing based on the integrated power solution (IPS), the enhanced MMXHE (multifunction mixed high voltage) and MFHPE (multifunction floating high power) modules enable massively parallel, high-performance testing by leveraging Advantest’s innovative multifunctional pin design, which allows unprecedented flexibility in assigning test resources to any pin.

For more information on the T2000 platform, visit https://www.advantest.com/products/ic-test-systems/t2000.

About Elmos Semiconductor SE
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Its components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With its solutions, Elmos is already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive human-machine interfaces (HMI). For more information, visit www.elmos.com.

About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION 
3061 Zanker Road
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
Tish Kelly-Mick
tish.kelly-mick@advantest.com﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0693f8ce-578e-4d10-96e1-a00352f36c64


Primary Logo

Advantest T2000 Test System

Elmos Semiconductor has named Advantest a preferred supplier for its T2000 test platform.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:13aSYMRISE AG  : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
03:12aF SECURE OYJ  : Secure launches usage-based security via partners
PU
03:12aCORRECTION : Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Reka Industrial Plc
PU
03:10aITALGAS S P A  : raises dividend as 2020 core earnings rise
RE
03:10aRAMBUS  : MIPI DSI-2 / VESA DSC IP Subsystem Product Brief
PU
03:10aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S  : & Olufsen appoints Chief Design Officer –
PU
03:10aPUMA  : Kidsuper brings creativity to new levels in latest...
PU
03:10aINTERTRUST N  : Amsterdam gears up for SPAC boom
PU
03:10aRENISHAW  : Alignment laser accelerates machine tool assembly checks
PU
03:10aNORDEA BANK ABP : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rolls-Royce plunges to worse-than-expected $5.6 billion loss
2BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : BALLARD POWER : Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
3Oil ticks up on global economic outlook, plummeting U.S. fuel inventories
4DOW JONES 30 : Asia stocks soar as receding inflation worries bolster confidence
5Asian stocks set to firm after Dow hits record

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ