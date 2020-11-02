Log in
Advantest to Feature Latest End-to-End Flash Memory and SSD Test Solutions at Virtual Flash Memory Summit 2020

11/02/2020 | 03:05am EST

TOKYO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its latest storage and memory test solutions at the Flash Memory Summit, North America’s largest solid-state storage conference, on November 10-12, 2020 PT. 

At this year’s Summit, Advantest will exhibit its MPT3000ARC, the industry’s first test platform to combine extreme thermal-control capability with high throughput testing of high power solid-state drives (SSDs). The MPT3000 product family, which is already in wide use by SSD manufacturers, supports SSD testing from design to manufacturing, providing the fastest, lowest risk path to market for next-generation devices, including PCIe Gen 4. With the addition of the MPT3000ARC, the MPT3000 series enables rapid changeover to provide users with a single-system test solution for a variety of SSD products, ranging from 40-mm M.2 memories to larger EDSFF devices. In addition to meeting automotive thermal test standards, MPT3000ARC’s automation-ready thermal chamber allows SSD manufacturers to quickly ramp temperatures, which optimizes Reliability Demonstration Test (RDT) and results in faster time to market.

Moreover, Advantest will showcase its T5800 series for DRAM and Flash memory testing, covering all testing needs from wafer sort to final system test, spanning across engineering to production environments. The T5851 system is designed to provide a cost-effective test solution for evaluating high-speed protocol NAND flash memories, including UFS3.X universal flash storage and PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid-state drives (SSD). The T5833 system, a cost-efficient, high-volume test solution, can perform both wafer sort and final test of DRAM and NAND flash memory devices, including LPDDR3-DRAMs, high-speed NAND flash memories and next-generation non-volatile memory ICs.

Social Media
For the latest updates, follow Advantest on Facebook and LinkedIn, and watch for live tweets during events @Advantest_ATE on Twitter.

About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION
3061 Zanker Road
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
Tish Kelly-Mick
tish.kelly-mick@advantest.com


Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

