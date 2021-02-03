Log in
Advantmed's ELEVATE! Quality Insights® Software Is Certified for the MY 2020 IHA AMP Measures

02/03/2021 | 01:09pm EST
Advantmed, LLC, a healthcare solutions company focused on integrated quality improvement and risk adjustment optimization, has received certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for the Integrated Healthcare Association’s (IHA’s) Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) measure set.

“We are especially excited about our AMP certification this year as it is the first time that Advantmed has worked with NCQA on a beta partnership,” says Akash Patel, chief executive officer at Advantmed. “This certification and our collaboration with NCQA further illustrate our ongoing commitment to delivering accurate and reliable results for our clients across all their quality projects.”

Advantmed also recently received certification from NCQA for all HEDIS® MY 2020 measures as well as hybrid and CAHPS measures. Advantmed’s quality solution suite includes analytics, HEDIS measurement and reporting, medical record retrieval, medical record abstraction, prospective abstraction, virtual and in-home health assessments, member engagement, and provider education.

About Advantmed

Advantmed is a healthcare solutions company dedicated to helping health plans, provider groups, and risk-bearing entities optimize revenue and improve quality outcomes. We offer a suite of integrated solutions, including NCQA-certified HEDIS measure software (certified since 2007), risk analytics, medical record retrieval, abstraction, risk adjustment coding, data validation, and health assessments. www.advantmed.com

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA’s website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make more informed healthcare choices.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the NCQA.
NCQA Measure Certification is a service mark of NCQA.


© Business Wire 2021
