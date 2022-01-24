Adventure Dental Offering Free Appointments For Uninsured Kansas Children As Part Of National Give Kids A Smile Program

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access to affordable dental services for children continues to be an under met need in the United States. Lower-income and minority children are far less likely to have routine dental checkups and suffer disproportionate rates of tooth decay with 80 percent of cavities in permanent teeth impacting just 25 percent of U.S. children. That’s why Adventure Dental & Vision, a leading provider of high-quality dental and vision care for children is participating in the National Give Kids a Smile program, a signature event of the American Dental Association which offers care to uninsured children. Adventure Dental offices in Kansas City and Topeka are offering free dental care to children in need who do not have health insurance. Treatments will include dental exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, x-rays, sealants and extractions through the Give Kids A Smile program.



“Since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020, 10% of dentists have stopped accepting Medicaid and the number of children on Medicaid has increased by 20%. We know that there is more need than ever, but what is more difficult to track, is the number of children who are falling into the gap of being completely uninsured,” says Janelle Shumaker, Director of Community Outreach at Adventure Dental and Vision. “Our mission at Adventure is to reach as many families as possible to get kids out of pain and on a regular dental hygiene program. By participating in the Give Kids a Smile program, we can leverage this campaign to reach the families who need us most.”

Tooth decay continues to be among the most common chronic diseases to impact children in the U.S., even though it is preventable and oral health is integral to overall health. Untreated dental disease is painful and affects a child’s physical, emotional and social development. Kids with untreated dental decay can’t eat or sleep properly which affects their ability to concentrate in school.

The program is a cornerstone of the ADA’s National Children’s Dental Health Month celebration which is aimed at:

Expanding needed dental services to underserved children.

Shining a spotlight on the negative consequences of untreated dental disease in the United States.

What: Give Kids A Smile

When and Where:

Adventure Dental, 1060 Brentwood Rd., NE, Washington, DC 20018, Tel. 202-839-3822

Appointments available: January 31 – February 5, 2022 from 8am-12pm.

How: Parents wishing to participate should call a practice near them to schedule an appointment. Space is limited and appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. Qualifying patients must be under 21 and not currently covered by Medicaid or private insurance. For appointments in Washington, D.C. call 202-839-3822

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics

Every child deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at www.kidsdentalvisioncare.com.

Lisa McAlister 303.931.0955

lisa.mcalister@herodvo.com