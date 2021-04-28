Log in
Advicenne : Reports its Full-Year Financial Results to December 31, 2020 and Confirms its 2021 Outlook

04/28/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Regulatory News:

Advicenne  (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC), a French company specialized in the development of therapeutic products adapted to children and adults for treating nephrological and neurological orphan diseases, today reported its 2020 financial results.

2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Scientific developments

On March 10, 2020, Advicenne was authorized to make ADV7103 available within the framework of a Temporary Authorization for Use (TAU) scheme established by France’s National Agency of Medicine and Health Products Safety (Agence nationale de sécurité du médicament et des produits de santé (ANSM)). This authorization allows the exceptional use of coated 8 mEq and 24 mEq granules in sachets for the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in France. Its prescription is reserved for physicians specializing in nephrology.

On December 10, 2020, Advicenne received a positive opinion from the CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use) of the European Medicines Agency recommending approval of ADV7103 (Sibnayal®) as therapy for distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in Europe.

Legal developments

In May 2020, the Company created an affiliate in the United States to steer its activity, notably the clinical activity. Advicenne Inc. has begun recruiting a team of American specialists to deploy the Company’s activities in this key market.

Furthermore, the Company’s governance has evolved; following the separation of the functions of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the end of 2019, Dr. André Ulmann was appointed as Interim CEO on March 12, 2020, replacing Dr. Luc-André Granier. Mrs. Hege Hellstrom was appointed as an independent director at the general assembly of May 26, 2020.

Financial developments

Within the framework of its €20 million financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB), Advicenne has strengthened its financial structure via the drawdown of a first tranche of €7.5 million; this tranche provides for a bullet repayment in 5 years.

The Company also obtained €4.3 million in additional financing within the framework of two State-Guaranteed Loans with a maturity of up to 6 years.

EVENT SINCE END-2020

On February 15, 2021, Peter Meeus assumed the position of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, ending Dr. André Ulmann’s mandate as Interim CEO.

2021 OUTLOOK

As specified in its press release of March 25, 2021, the Company expects European Marketing Approval for ADV7013 (Sibnayal®) by the end of the second quarter of 2021. It is currently in talks with several partners regarding the marketing of this product in Europe during this financial year.

Sibnayal®’s clinical development, which had been suspended because of the pandemic, is continuing with the resumption of the pivotal Phase III trial for dRTA in the United States and the finalization of protocols in the cystinuria orphan indication in Europe and the United States.

KEY FINANCIAL DATA AT DECEMBER 31, 2020

The main financial data for the 2020 financial year are presented in the table below: they are taken from the financial statements drawn up under IFRS, as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting of April 28, 2021. The full financial statements will be accessible on the Company’s website: www.advicenne.com.

INCOME STATEMENT (€ thousands)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

Revenue

2,062

1,663

Other operating income

1,503

921

 

 

 

Total revenue and other income

3,564

2,584

 

 

 

Operating expenses

-17,700

-16,832

 

 

 

Operating loss

-14,136

-14,248

 

 

 

Net loss

-14,846

-14,198

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share (€/share)

-1.76

-1.74

Diluted loss per share (€/share)

-1.76

-1.74

 

 

 

2020 revenue was up 25% compared with 2019. Sales recorded in 2020 were primarily driven by Likozam® and Levidcen®, two in-licensed products for treating epilepsy. Advicenne has marketed these drugs to meet hospital physicians’ requests for an alternative treatment for children suffering from this condition.

Sales of the Company’s lead drug candidate, ADV7103, within the framework of European Early Access programs (EAP) or French Temporary Authorization for Use (TAU), totaled €0.8 million in 2020, up 60% (€0.3 million) compared with 2019.

The increase in operating costs in 2020 was primarily attributable to structural costs.

Advicenne hence recorded a net loss of €14.8 million in 2020.

BALANCE SHEET (€ thousands)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

Non-current assets

3,215

2,241

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

20,789

21,638

of which cash and cash equivalents

16,771

16,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

24,004

23,879

 

Total shareholders’ equity

3,272

16,720

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

9,366

1,536

of which borrowings and financial debt

9,247

1,324

 

 

 

Current liabilities

11,366

5,623

of which borrowings and financial debt

4,550

288

of which trade payables

4,434

3,907

of which other current liabilities

2,383

1,427

 

 

 

Total liabilities

24,004

23,879

At the end of December 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents were stable at €16.8 million. The financial debt takes into account the loan obtained from the European Investment Bank and the State-Guaranteed Loans for a total of €12 million.

CASH FLOW (€ thousands)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from operations

-11,694

-9,475

 

 

 

of which self-financing capacity

-13,592

-13,303

of which variation in working capital

1,898

3,828

 

 

 

Cash flow from investing activities

-694

-1,112

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from financing activities

12,529

983

 

 

 

of which variation of borrowings and refundable advances

12,121

276

 

 

 

Change in cash

142

-9,603

 

 

 

Opening cash

16,629

26,232

Closing cash

16,771

16,629

In 2020, cash flow from operating activity was negative by €11.7 million, due to the operating loss, partially offset by a positive impact from working capital.

Cash flow from investment activity mainly related to improvements in the ADV7103 packaging line in anticipation of this product’s commercial launch.

These flows were offset by the positive €12.5 million in cash flow from financing activity, an amount that includes the issuance of bonds and a €0.7 million capital increase following the exercise of warrants.

The Company estimates that its current resources will enable it to finance its operations scheduled through to October 2021, based on the facts and assumptions detailed in note 4.3, “Business Continuity”, of the Appendix to the Company’s 2020 consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company is actively looking into every option with a view to obtaining additional financial means in the short term.

Audit procedures have been completed and the statutory auditor’s certification report is pending. It will include a note on significant going concern uncertainties beyond October 2021.

ABOUT ADVICENNE

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead drug candidate is currently in late-stage clinical trials for two kidney diseases: the renal tubular acidosis and cystinuria. ADV7103 has recently received a positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of dRTA.

Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017 and was cross-listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange in 2019.

For additional information see: www.advicenne.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include projections and estimates, and the hypotheses on which these are based, as well as observations relating to operations, ongoing projects, objectives, the development of products and their future performance, and expectations regarding financial results.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets" or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, investors should be aware that they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risks and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)), including those listed in Chapter 4, “Risk Factors,” of its universal registration document, filed with the latter on December 22, 2020. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be “accurate, precise and fairly presented”), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
