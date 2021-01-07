Advisor Group : Recruits Dallas-Area Solo Financial Professional James Keller

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment of James Keller, a solo financial professional based in Allen, Texas, with $102 million in total client assets.

Mr. Keller will join Advisor Group through its subsidiary and network member firm Woodbury Financial Services. Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Securities America, Inc. and Triad Advisors, LLC.

With nearly 20 years of experience as a financial professional, Mr. Keller provides investment, retirement, tax and estate planning services to clients across Texas. He is a certified financial planner and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor.

Rick Fergesen, CEO and President of Woodbury, said, "James Keller has built a strong business and we are proud to welcome him to the Advisor Group and Woodbury family. We look forward to providing him with the services, platforms and solutions he needs to serve his clients and grow his business."

The move marks Mr. Keller's transition into operating as an independent financial professional.

Mr. Keller said, "As I weighed the opportunity to switch to the independent channel, it was clear that joining Advisor Group and Woodbury was the best choice for my business and my clients in the long term. Advisor Group and Woodbury provide financial professionals with all the tools they need to thrive as business owners in a competitive environment, and I am excited to take advantage of the new opportunities for growth that our relationship will foster. I am also thrilled to be working with one of Woodbury's exceptional Regional Vice Presidents, Todd Pace, who will help to further accelerate the growth of my business through recruiting and other support."

Greg Cornick, President for Advice and Wealth Management at Advisor Group, said, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group network, it is my honor to welcome James Keller to our organization. His track record of serving clients with integrity and excellence makes him an ideal fit for us, and we are glad to have him on board. Moving forward, we will continue to make strategic investments in the tools, platforms and solutions that will empower further growth for James and all the other 11,000-plus financial professionals with whom we partner. We are, as always, in their corner, and we stand ready to help them reach new levels of success."

About Woodbury Financial Services

Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and is a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Woodbury Financial has nearly 1,600 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Oakdale, MN. Woodbury employs a client-driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit https://www.joinwoodbury.com/.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

