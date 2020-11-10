Advisor360 :° Names Cassie Warrington VP, Business Development

WESTON, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor360°, provider of a unified, integrated software suite for advisors, clients, broker-dealers and rollup-RIAs, today announced that Cassie Warrington has joined the firm as Vice President, Business Development.

A thought leader with a proven track record of leveraging her expertise in business planning, account development and third-party partnerships, Ms. Warrington's hire represents a solid addition to the Advisor360° Business Development team, following Richard Napolitano's appointment as CEO of the company earlier this year.

Prior to joining Advisor360°, Ms. Warrington spent 17 years at Fidelity Investments, working her way up from a client management role to Vice President of Fidelity Stock Plan Services, where she led a worldwide sales and product support team. Earlier in her career, Ms. Warrington worked in client relationship management at UBS Financial Services. She holds a bachelor's degree from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"We are thrilled to have Cassie join the Advisor360° team," said Richard N. Hart III, SVP, Head of Product Client Experience. "Merging Cassie's extensive background in business development and client service with our financial service heritage marks a transformative moment for us as a company. We are excited to work alongside Cassie as we continue to find new ways to serve our valued advisor clients."

Ms. Warrington is the latest in a number of industry veterans recently added to the Advisor360° community. In addition to Mr. Napolitano's appointment, former Accenture Chairman and CEO William D. Green joined the company's board of directors in September 2020.

The Advisor360° product suite, Client360°, Practice360°, and Investor360°, enables digital transformation through a robust productivity platform. This suite streamlines advisor workflow, increases productivity, and drives enterprise transformation, providing advisors with a holistic view of their clients, including relevant investment and insurance products, which are linked together to holistically achieve clients' goals. As an independent company spun out of Commonwealth Financial Network, Advisor360° has roots in wealth management and a long history serving advisors and enterprises in the broker-dealer/RIA space.

About Advisor360°

Based in Weston, Mass., Advisor360° is a deeply-integrated wealth management platform that streamlines advisor workflow, increases productivity and drives enterprise growth. Advisor360° is the only SaaS platform that combines client household information, performance reporting, financial planning, insurance, proposal generation, trading, model management/rebalancing, operations, workflow, analytics, document imaging, fee-billing, compliance and a client-facing portal in one easy-to-navigate system. Built on a foundation of intelligent UX design, Advisor360° is intuitive, unifying the systems and data that advisors and their enterprises need to run their businesses, support their clients and scale. Visit www.advisor360.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Siobhan Nolan

JConnelly

(862) 217-9585

snolan@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisor360-names-cassie-warrington-vp-business-development-301170089.html

SOURCE Advisor360