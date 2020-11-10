Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Advisor360 :° Names Cassie Warrington VP, Business Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 12:04pm EST

WESTON, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor360°, provider of a unified, integrated software suite for advisors, clients, broker-dealers and rollup-RIAs, today announced that Cassie Warrington has joined the firm as Vice President, Business Development.

A thought leader with a proven track record of leveraging her expertise in business planning, account development and third-party partnerships, Ms. Warrington's hire represents a solid addition to the Advisor360° Business Development team, following Richard Napolitano's appointment as CEO of the company earlier this year.

Prior to joining Advisor360°, Ms. Warrington spent 17 years at Fidelity Investments, working her way up from a client management role to Vice President of Fidelity Stock Plan Services, where she led a worldwide sales and product support team. Earlier in her career, Ms. Warrington worked in client relationship management at UBS Financial Services. She holds a bachelor's degree from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.  

"We are thrilled to have Cassie join the Advisor360° team," said Richard N. Hart III, SVP, Head of Product Client Experience. "Merging Cassie's extensive background in business development and client service with our financial service heritage marks a transformative moment for us as a company. We are excited to work alongside Cassie as we continue to find new ways to serve our valued advisor clients."

Ms. Warrington is the latest in a number of industry veterans recently added to the Advisor360° community. In addition to Mr. Napolitano's appointment, former Accenture Chairman and CEO William D. Green joined the company's board of directors in September 2020.

The Advisor360° product suite, Client360°, Practice360°, and Investor360°, enables digital transformation through a robust productivity platform. This suite streamlines advisor workflow, increases productivity, and drives enterprise transformation, providing advisors with a holistic view of their clients, including relevant investment and insurance products, which are linked together to holistically achieve clients' goals. As an independent company spun out of Commonwealth Financial Network, Advisor360° has roots in wealth management and a long history serving advisors and enterprises in the broker-dealer/RIA space.

About Advisor360°
Based in Weston, Mass., Advisor360° is a deeply-integrated wealth management platform that streamlines advisor workflow, increases productivity and drives enterprise growth. Advisor360° is the only SaaS platform that combines client household information, performance reporting, financial planning, insurance, proposal generation, trading, model management/rebalancing, operations, workflow, analytics, document imaging, fee-billing, compliance and a client-facing portal in one easy-to-navigate system. Built on a foundation of intelligent UX design, Advisor360° is intuitive, unifying the systems and data that advisors and their enterprises need to run their businesses, support their clients and scale. Visit www.advisor360.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
Siobhan Nolan
JConnelly
(862) 217-9585
snolan@jconnelly.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisor360-names-cassie-warrington-vp-business-development-301170089.html

SOURCE Advisor360


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa issues convertible bond in the amount of 600 million euros
PU
12:25pSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : PJSC Sberbank holds Supervisory Board meeting
EQ
12:25pINTELLISHIFT : Announces New Products Ahead of Inaugural ConnectedOps 2020 Virtual Conference
BU
12:24pAMAZON COM : EU move vs Amazon is latest in string of tech crackdowns
AQ
12:24pLATAM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:23pRESOLUTE MINING : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
12:23pWERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Optional dividend 2020 - Result
PU
12:23pALSTOM : first half 2020/21 results
PU
12:23pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mesoblast Limited Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – MESO
GL
12:22pSOLUTIONS 30 : Strategic acquisition for mobile networks in italy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group