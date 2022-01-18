AdvisorEngine® Announces Major Transformation of Junxure CRM

AdvisorEngine delivers new functionality, flexible personalization and fast performance, built on a powerful new technology architecture and design system

AdvisorEngine®, the financial experience company and provider of client relationship management (CRM) and portfolio management technology, announced today the transformation of Junxure CRM. This transformation delivers an entirely new technology foundation and enhanced productivity capabilities. Reflecting these advancements, the product is now called AdvisorEngine CRM.

“This is a key milestone moment for our clients and our team,” said AdvisorEngine CEO Rich Cancro. “We’ve gone through a true product transformation by developing a new technical architecture, designing an entirely reimagined user experience and adding important new capabilities to drive advisory firm growth and productivity.”

All CRM clients have received access to the enhanced experience and will continue to benefit from best-in-industry support and training. Consistent with AdvisorEngine’s open-architecture approach to serving financial advisors, the upgraded CRM will continue to be offered as a standalone product, priced per user.

AdvisorEngine CRM is built for investment advisory firms that provide high-end client service. A key differentiator is its powerful purpose-built functionality that can be used out-of-the-box or customized to meet a firm’s specific needs around data, process and user administration.

“You don’t need a cadre of consultants to be successful using AdvisorEngine CRM,” Cancro said. “Our highly configurable CRM platform is designed for easy adoption by various roles in an advisor’s practice including principals, operations and client support staff without incurring one-time and ongoing technology consulting fees.”

New features of AdvisorEngine CRM announced today include:

Personalization. Powerful, easy-to-use configuration is available at both the individual user and firm levels. Simple to use, ‘drag-and-drop’ editing is among many capabilities that gives users the flexibility to organize their data experience, create workflows and support their client service segmentation strategy.

Powerful, easy-to-use configuration is available at both the individual user and firm levels. Simple to use, ‘drag-and-drop’ editing is among many capabilities that gives users the flexibility to organize their data experience, create workflows and support their client service segmentation strategy. Prospecting Tools. An easy online form builder turns website visitors into prospects. Web Forms can be created in a few simple steps without any coding expertise. Submissions are automatically captured by the CRM, saving time by eliminating manual data entry.

An easy online form builder turns website visitors into prospects. Web Forms can be created in a few simple steps without any coding expertise. Submissions are automatically captured by the CRM, saving time by eliminating manual data entry. Client Profile. The CRM’s most heavily used area has been fully reimagined to benefit light adopters and power users. Client information is surfaced in a clean, actionable format. Users save valuable time by using new direct editing capabilities that eliminate the need for multiple clicks into secondary screens.

The CRM’s most heavily used area has been fully reimagined to benefit light adopters and power users. Client information is surfaced in a clean, actionable format. Users save valuable time by using new direct editing capabilities that eliminate the need for multiple clicks into secondary screens. Activity Feed and Alerts. The feed delivers a new consolidated streaming view of important operational activities relevant to each user in real time. Enhanced reminders with expiration dates allow for automated cleanup of past tasks.

The feed delivers a new consolidated streaming view of important operational activities relevant to each user in real time. Enhanced reminders with expiration dates allow for automated cleanup of past tasks. Modern Technical Architecture and Design System. A reengineered software architecture improves system performance, so pages load up to 10x faster. It also allows AdvisorEngine developers to innovate and add new CRM features more rapidly. Updated navigation, pages, fonts and color schemes provide users a modern experience.

Wealth management workflows are a standout capability for AdvisorEngine CRM. George Tamer, AdvisorEngine Head of Sales, has observed an increasing focus on building automated workflows during his regular strategic reviews with RIAs. “The modern advisory practice starts with the ability to organize your data and act on it. As firms grow, systematizing business processes through workflows becomes essential to ensuring consistent client care,” Tamer said.

In 2018, the AdvisorEngine team embarked on a multi-year strategic initiative to modernize Junxure CRM. The first stage focused on infrastructure upgrades, including security and application hosting. The second stage brought deeper integrations with key existing third parties and added several new fintech and custodian integrations. The third stage is bringing the CRM in line with the company’s product ideals: personal, scientific and beautiful.

“Today’s announcement reflects four years of hard work coming to fruition,” said AdvisorEngine Chief Operating Officer Craig Ramsey. “The AdvisorEngine team has taken a deliberate, thoughtful approach to evolve the product. By working closely with our clients, we gathered and acted on thousands of points of feedback.

“Since the product’s origins in 1999, Junxure CRM has always had a reputation for being advisor-centric, purpose-built software,” Ramsey continued. “It is rewarding to continue that strong legacy and infuse it with new innovation. We are proud to harness the best of Junxure and move it forward as AdvisorEngine CRM.”

About AdvisorEngine®

AdvisorEngine powers financial advice that is personal, scientific, and beautiful. Its wealth management technology platform uses smart automation to modernize the advisor experience (AX), the business operations experience (BX), and the client experience (CX). Capabilities include CRM, prospect engagement tools, paperless client onboarding, account aggregation, goals-based financial planning tools, model portfolios tools, portfolio construction analytics, compliance tools, performance reporting, and fee billing.

AdvisorEngine is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries.

Based in New York, NY, and Raleigh, NC, the AdvisorEngine team strives to fulfill six ideals through their work: camaraderie, clarity, curiosity, creativity, crushing it, and celebration. For more information, please visit advisorengine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

