Advisors Living Expands - 15 New Agents Join Residential Brokerage

11/03/2021 | 07:40am EDT
Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Advisors Living, the rapidly growing residential real estate brokerage for Greater Boston, has added 15 new sales agents to its team of professionals since the end of summer, Advisors Living President Merit McIntyre said today.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Advisors Living has added 30 new residential agents since the beginning of 2021 and continues to grow.
  • Advisors Living announces 15 new sales agents have joined its team of professionals since the end of summer.
  • Advisors Living last month announced the opening of a new brokerage in Canton, MA, joining its office in the Back Bay, and other new offices are pending this year.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/101842_advisors%20living_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

ABOUT ADVISORS LIVING AND BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS

Advisors Living is a residential real estate platform associated with Boston Realty Advisors. BRA is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with an integrated team of highly experienced and entrepreneurial professionals, with capabilities including tenant and landlord representation, investment sales, and property consulting as well as financing activities. Boston Realty Advisors is the largest Boston-based independent commercial real estate and consulting firm. For more information, please go to www.advisors.com or www.bradvisors.com.

Contacts:

Tom Palmer, Tom Palmer Communication
617.755.7250
tompalmer@rcn.com

Source: Advisors Living

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101842


© Newsfilecorp 2021
