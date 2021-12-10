Advisors Mortgage Group Announces the Grand Opening of Its New Branch in Linwood, New Jersey

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Fresh off making the Inc. 5000 2021 list of fastest-growing private companies, Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, announces the grand opening of its newest branch located in Linwood, New Jersey. This flagship office, led by top-producing Branch Manager Greg Parker, relocated to Linwood due to the tremendous growth experienced over the last four years. Parker has grown a team of industry veterans since joining the company in 2017 and has been the driving force behind their success as one of the top lenders in Atlantic and Cape May County, New Jersey.

According to metrics provided by Marketrac®, a premier online portal that provides intelligent, on-demand data and analysis on real estate transactions, Advisors is the top purchase lender on the Jersey Shore.

“Greg has been instrumental in our company’s growth in the southern Jersey Shore area,” said Sean Clark, vice president of Advisors Mortgage Group. “He has assembled a team of loan officers and support staff who continue to provide top-notch customer service and a stress-free loan process to our clients. Greg is one of the best in the business and we are very proud to have him in our court as he is well-respected in the industry.”

“We are very excited about our move into this larger space as it will help us to facilitate our growing team and better meet our clients’ needs with easier access and greater visibility. We look forward to continuing to deliver an excellent customer experience on every transaction and being the local lender of choice in our new location,” said Parker.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even more determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. Our immense experience is our greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the company and every Advisors' branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. We have built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of our customers, and we have that same mission throughout all of our offices. We understand that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of our most important strengths.

Company Contact:

Kelly Ragan

Marketing Director

Office: 732-292-3133 ext. 263

Email: KRagan@AdvisorsMortgage.com

Website: www.AdvisorsMortgage.com