Advisors Mortgage Named Best of the Best Mortgage Lender in Monmouth County for 2021

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, has been named Best Mortgage Lender in Monmouth County, New Jersey, for the fourth year in a row, according to The Asbury Park Press which revealed the winners of the 2021 Best of the Best Official Community Choice Awards. According to metrics provided by Marketrac®, a premier online portal that provides intelligent, on-demand data and analysis on real estate transactions, Advisors is the top purchase lender on the Jersey Shore.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the public as the best mortgage lender in Monmouth County. We are based here, so we appreciate the support of our local community and strive to give back to them whenever we can and also seek to provide a smooth and seamless loan process for all of our customers,” said Sean Clark, vice president of Advisors. “Our team works together to ensure that each and every customer’s loan is processed as efficiently as possible with a personal touch that many of the big banks don’t offer.”

Being able to offer customers a personalized loan experience stems from the family-oriented culture of the Company. The Company mission statement is: “We Take Care of our Family, Who Take Care of our Customers, Which Allows Us to Give Back to the Community.”

“We are family from the top down,” said Branch Manager Dave Wicki. “We all work together as a cohesive unit with the highest level of respect. I am able to help all of my clients realize their dream of homeownership. It’s a pleasure to be able to help others with people whom I truly enjoy working and who know the meaning of family.”

Advisors is continually working to streamline its communication to clients and referral partners and is developing new technology to enable the Company to take its customer service to the next level. Release of the Advisors’ mobile app is imminent and email automation is now part of the daily loan process. The Company continues to expand its footprint, not just in New Jersey but throughout the United States. Advisors Mortgage Group has sustained continuous growth over the past 10 years with expansion to Florida, Vermont and Indiana. The Company has grown 236% over the past three years and has no plans of slowing down.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even more determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area, but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. Our immense experience is our greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the company and every Advisors’ branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. We have built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of our customers, and we have that same mission throughout all of our offices. We understand that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of our most important strengths.

