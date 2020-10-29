Advisory Council for Rural Edge Solutions Holds Inaugural Session

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advisory Council for Rural Edge Solutions (ACRES) – a group of rural telecommunication industry influencers, operators and stakeholders formed to help guide the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI) in its efforts to bring advanced edge networks and solutions to rural America – recently held its first meeting in Dallas to establish RCI priorities and refine the council's roles and responsibilities. Brian Spurgeon, General Manager, Chat Mobility; Chairman Emeritus, Competitive Carriers Association; Board of Directors, CTIA, was unanimously elected chairperson of the council for its inaugural year. Click for Photo

Formed in June, the ACRES council represents a marquee team of innovators and thought leaders whose collective experience and leadership positions in the industry will help the RCI realize its vision to close the digital divide in rural areas.

The RCI is comprised of more than 45 network and edge innovation partners committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. The RCI partners are working together to deploy edge solutions running on a unified, distributed cloud covering an area of 1.5 million square miles of rural America, providing the essential infrastructure for 5G, agriculture, and energy solutions.

A 25+-year veteran of the rural telecommunications industry, Brian Spurgeon early on saw the potential and value in bringing edge compute technology to rural areas and led his company, Chat Mobility, to ally with Trilogy Networks to form the Rural Cloud Initiative in March of 2020. As chairperson of the ACRES council, Brian will lead the council's work and serve as its chief spokesperson.

"As 5G becomes a reality and existing networks evolve to connect the devices and solutions that will power precision agriculture, energy delivery, and other rural industries, collaboration has never been more important. The future of our industry is very exciting," said Brian.

"Brian is the obvious choice to chair the ACRES council," said George Woodward, CEO at Trilogy Networks and board member on the US Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force. "The RCI is as much his vision as anyone's. His leadership will ensure the council and the RCI continue to drive forward momentum as we work toward our shared goal."

