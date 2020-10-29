Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Advisory Council for Rural Edge Solutions Holds Inaugural Session

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 11:53am EDT

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advisory Council for Rural Edge Solutions (ACRES) – a group of rural telecommunication industry influencers, operators and stakeholders formed to help guide the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI) in its efforts to bring advanced edge networks and solutions to rural America – recently held its first meeting in Dallas to establish RCI priorities and refine the council's roles and responsibilities. Brian Spurgeon, General Manager, Chat Mobility; Chairman Emeritus, Competitive Carriers Association; Board of Directors, CTIA, was unanimously elected chairperson of the council for its inaugural year. Click for Photo

Formed in June, the ACRES council represents a marquee team of innovators and thought leaders whose collective experience and leadership positions in the industry will help the RCI realize its vision to close the digital divide in rural areas.

The RCI is comprised of more than 45 network and edge innovation partners committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. The RCI partners are working together to deploy edge solutions running on a unified, distributed cloud covering an area of 1.5 million square miles of rural America, providing the essential infrastructure for 5G, agriculture, and energy solutions. 

A 25+-year veteran of the rural telecommunications industry, Brian Spurgeon early on saw the potential and value in bringing edge compute technology to rural areas and led his company, Chat Mobility, to ally with Trilogy Networks to form the Rural Cloud Initiative in March of 2020. As chairperson of the ACRES council, Brian will lead the council's work and serve as its chief spokesperson.

"As 5G becomes a reality and existing networks evolve to connect the devices and solutions that will power precision agriculture, energy delivery, and other rural industries, collaboration has never been more important. The future of our industry is very exciting," said Brian.

"Brian is the obvious choice to chair the ACRES council," said George Woodward, CEO at Trilogy Networks and board member on the US Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force. "The RCI is as much his vision as anyone's. His leadership will ensure the council and the RCI continue to drive forward momentum as we work toward our shared goal."

For more information on the Rural Cloud Initiative, visit https://ruralcloud.com/ 
For more information on Trilogy Networks, visit https://trilogynet.com/

Media Contact for Trilogy:
John O'Malley
585-261-5899
john@guyergroup.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisory-council-for-rural-edge-solutions-holds-inaugural-session-301163176.html

SOURCE Trilogy

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:10pCARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Ad Hoc Announcement 29-Oct-2020
PU
12:10pTENNANT : Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results – Oct. 29, 2020
PU
12:10pMONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION : IIROC Trading Resumption - MON
AQ
12:10pThe Hundred Club of Mass., an Organization Supporting Fallen Fire & Police, Announces New Leadership
BU
12:09pJOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:09pPANAMERA HEALTHCARE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:09p'TIMO'S DISCOVERY' : BMW works driver Timo Glock tests the new BMW 545e xDrive plug-in hybrid.
AQ
12:09pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
12:08pZALARIS : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
12:08pCANAL PARTNERS : Portfolio Attribytes Secures Exit Deal with Major SaaS Company
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group