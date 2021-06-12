Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Advisory firm ISS recommends vote against Toshiba chairman

06/12/2021 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen next to a traffic signal atop of a building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp shareholders should vote against the re-appointment of board chairman Osamu Nagayama and four other directors, shareholder advisory firm ISS recommended on Saturday.

The recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) follows an explosive, shareholder-commissioned investigation that accused Toshiba of colluding with the Japanese government to pressure foreign investors.

The report of that investigation, released on Thursday, revealed how the conglomerate reached out to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to get it to "beat up" foreign shareholders.

ISS advised shareholders to oppose the re-appointment of current members of the nomination and audit committees at a June 25 annual shareholders' meeting.

"One could argue that as the investigation report was just released on June 10, there was no time to change director candidates," ISS said in its report, published on Saturday and seen by Reuters.

However, it added it was "unthinkable that members of the nomination committee were unaware of the significance of the incident and accompanying shareholder concerns," as allegations have long been raised, it said.

Glass Lewis, another U.S. advisory firm, has also urged shareholders at this year's AGM to vote against the re-appointment of the same five directors.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 2.60% 4378 End-of-day quote.-20.44%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -1.59% 4645 End-of-day quote.61.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50aHead of WTO says she hopes there will be no UK-EU trade war
RE
08:48aFire engulfing Pertamina refinery remains ablaze, says CEO
RE
08:25aG7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan
RE
08:24aToshiba board to hold emergency meeting on sunday -two sources
RE
08:24aToshiba board to discuss committee reassignments of board member candidates for june 25 agm -two sources
RE
08:20aCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson says in order to have an irreversible roadmap, you've got to be cautious
RE
08:20aCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson says some of the data is still open to question, but we'll be making an announcement on monday
RE
08:20aCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson says yes, that's certainly fair when asked whether he was less optimistic about easing lockdown
RE
08:20aCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson says rising cases, hospitalisations of the india covid variant are clearly a matter of serious, serious concern
RE
08:13aIndia cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin law is only latest head-turner by El Salvador's 'millennial' president
2Bitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Yunnan in southwest - media
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations
5WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets

HOT NEWS