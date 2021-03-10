Advocado : Appoints Three New Strategic Leaders and Expands Its Board

Matthew Hong, Gayle Meyers, and Michael Beer Tapped to Drive Development and Adoption of Real-Time Data Management Startup

Advocado, a cross-media data management platform (DMP) fueling advertising performance, today announced the addition of three new senior executives to its board of directors and council of strategic advisors, who will help drive Advocado’s strategies across data optimization, media, branding, finance, capital formation, and business development.

Joining the board as strategic directors are media expert Matthew Hong, former Chief Operating Officer at Turner Sports and Former Executive Director of Search at AOL, and AdTech entrepreneur Gayle Meyers, formerly Chief Growth Officer at LUMA Partners. Named as a strategic advisor is Michael Beer, Head of Financial Strategy at Luminar Technologies.

“Traditional advertising is finally being held to the same high standards of performance, accountability, and precision that digital advertising has delivered for decades, and data is fast becoming the key to this transformation,” said Gayle Meyers, Board Member of Advocado. “Advocado's proprietary real-time, precise, and actionable data is consistently noted by its customers as a core differentiator that brings them value and quantifiable ROI.”

“Since founding Advocado, it has been our mission to build a next-generation startup focused on leveraging the power of people, and one that would set an example for entrepreneurs everywhere,” said Jeff Linihan, President, COO, and Co-Founder of Advocado. “Matt, Gayle, and Michael have enormous experience and unique insight having served on countless boards and as advisors. Their joining Advocado further strengthens our strategic capabilities and validates our premise that a strong culture focused on people will attract the best there is.”

Advocado’s newest board and advisory council members are known for their focus on intelligent tech, growth strategies, and results-driven approaches. They bring more than 60 years of experience in AdTech, media, finance, and business development.

Matthew Hong brings more than two decades of media and intelligent tech expertise, and a blazing track record of effective business strategy, partnership development, rights acquisitions, marketing, and sales after advising some of the world’s preeminent organizations. Matt is the former Chief Operating Officer at Turner Sports and former Executive Director of Search at AOL, and continues to help steer top industry players like NASCAR and SAS Analytics Software & Solutions. An avid team builder and supporter, Hong was recently announced as an investor for the Washington Spirit, now the premier women’s sports property in the world.



is an entrepreneur, consultant, and operating partner for numerous organizations in digital marketing, with over two decades’ experience in advertising technology and services. She leverages this experience to optimize growth strategies for the development and transformation of individuals, teams, and organizations. Meyers is currently a consultant, and formerly the Chief Growth Officer, at LUMA Partners, where she led overall marketing, branding, communications, and partnership strategy. Michael Beer brings a wealth of knowledge as the Head of Financial Strategy for Luminar Technologies, an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company, where he helped bring minority investments from the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG, and Volvo. He also draws on over a decade’s experience as a research analyst for top organizations like CitiBank.

“We’re experiencing a massive shift in how, where, and when consumers engage with the brands they love, and as a result, audiences and data have become more fragmented than ever before,” said Brian Handrigan, CEO and Co-Founder of Advocado. “Recent developments like the crumbling of third-party cookies and amendments to the CCPA have only exacerbated the issue. Advocado has the answer, and the rich experience and insight that each of our new board members and advisors provide will help us achieve ubiquitous, industry-wide adoption.”

Available to advertisers worldwide, Advocado helps power over 210 local US markets and is the most robust real-time TV ad insights platform available to date. The company currently monitors over 2,000 national, local, and cable channels in real-time.

In the last 12 months, Advocado has detected over 86 million commercial spots for its clients, and has activated more than 50 billion keyword bid changes in real-time, resulting in millions of new website visits.

Using Advocado’s platform, customers have achieved as much as 11x return on ROI, a 390% increase in conversion, and a 400% increase in leads.

About Advocado

Advocado's cross-media managed data platform instantly generates, integrates, analyzes, and activates data. The platform fills visibility gaps with data that brands, media companies, and agencies can’t get anywhere else, helping them target their multi-screen campaigns more effectively, maximize ROI, and bridge the space between offline audiences and digital behavior. Built by marketers for marketers, the platform uses signal data via patented watermark technology, natural language processing, automated content recognition, and real-time weather to connect offline and online audience data to reveal and influence the entire customer journey. The Advocado platform helps customers and partners uncover hidden insights that open the doors to better performance. The platform gives them immediate visibility into their campaigns, and automatically adjusts those campaigns to deliver unprecedented results, maximizing every advertising dollar. Advocado is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

