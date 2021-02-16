Log in
Aegis Energy, EDF Group now Dalkia Aegis, EDF Group

02/16/2021 | 01:18pm EST
Name change comes after move into new, state-of-the-art building

Aegis Energy, EDF Group, the leading provider of cogeneration technology, has changed its name to become Dalkia Aegis, EDF Group. This extends a period of excitement for the company who recently moved into a newly renovated, state-of-the-art building located at 59 Jackson Street in Holyoke, Mass., just behind their previous office space.

Aegis and Dalkia, both part of EDF Group, merged in 2018, combining two powerful forces in the alternative energy field. Aegis expanded Dalkia's offerings and allowed the group to develop solutions to manage the energy performance of buildings, while strengthening the parent company’s position in the United States.

“This is an exciting time for our company,” said President Lee Vardakas. “We are growing exponentially, adding new employees and creating a larger, innovative new place to continue to reimagine the combined heat and power industry. Adding the Dalkia name to our own furthers our reach in the U.S. and abroad and we could not be more excited to see where the future takes us.”

Aegis continued to flourish despite the pandemic, adding 24 new employees and realizing a 9% increase in sales in 2020 over the previous year. This success also allowed the company to complete a four-year-long renovation of the former Parsons Paper building that succumbed to a devastating fire more than a decade ago, turning it into the 40,000-square-foot modern workplace it is today.

“With a new year, comes new beginnings for us,” said Vardakas. “While many other businesses were shutting down or struggling to stay afloat, we continued to grow and thrive. That is a true testament to our product and the care we put in to make this a great place to work for our staff.”

To learn more about Dalkia Aegis, EDF Group and how they help find creative solutions to lower energy costs, please visit AegisCHP.com.

About Dalkia Aegis, EDF Group
Founded in 1985, Dalkia Aegis, EDF Group is an innovative Combined Heat and Power (CHP) company based in Holyoke, Mass. Under the direction of Lee Vardakas, Dalkia Aegis is a leading provider of CHP systems in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and California. The Dalkia Aegis Advantage offers a single source of accountability from initial consultation and engineering through manufacturing, installation and beyond. Recognized by the EPA as a valuable resource for cost savings and emissions reductions, Dalkia Aegis has redefined the energy profile of the built environment with over 1,000 installations in the United States. For more information about the complete line of state-of-the-art cogeneration products and services, please visit AegisCHP.com.


© Business Wire 2021
