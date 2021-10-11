Aegis Launches Infectious Disease Testing

New product offers highly sensitive and specific, molecular testing solutions for common infectious diseases

Aegis Sciences Corporation has expanded its molecular testing capabilities to rapidly identify pathogens in the respiratory and urogenital health spaces. With Aegis Infectious Disease Testing, providers will have access to:

Clinically relevant tests for a wide variety of pathogens and conditions

Diversity in specimen collection options

24-hour turnaround time

Semi-quantitative reporting available where clinically appropriate

Clear, reliable, and actionable results

The testing menu includes customizable order options for the most common pathogens that cause respiratory tract infections (RTIs), genital health/sexually transmitted infections (STIs), gastrointestinal infections (GIs), and urinary tract infections (UTIs).

“Real-time PCR can detect low-level infections by amplification of specific genomic regions from a small amount of nucleic acid within a few hours,” said Dr. Cyndi Clark, manager of the Aegis BioPharma Laboratory. “All too often, patients can wait days or weeks to receive test results for common pathogens, which can lead to treatment delays,” said Dr. Frank Basile, CEO of Aegis Sciences Corporation. “Our team designed clinically relevant tests for a wide variety of pathogens specifically with patients in mind. We are dedicated to providing accurate, clear, and reliable results within 24 hours of a test being received, because the faster a patient receives their result, the sooner they can feel better.”

“The utility of molecular technology in the infectious disease space is demonstration of the presence or absence of an infecting organism(s) inclusively (bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi) and with a high degree of both sensitivity and specificity. The relatively short time to result, when compared to conventional technology, provides the foundation for evidence-based care pathways,” said Dr. Carol Quinter, senior microbiology consultant for Aegis Sciences Corporation. “Aegis Sciences Corporation molecular testing provides accurate, timely, actionable information for the diagnosis and management of infectious diseases.”

Aegis labs are accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and are CLIA-certified through the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). In addition to pathogen testing, Aegis offers COVID-19 testing in collaboration with Walgreens and in-school testing program TestingWorks! To date, Aegis has performed over 8 million COVID-19 tests in 2020 and 2021.

To learn more about Infectious Disease Testing, visit https://www.aegislabs.com/our-services/molecular/.

About Aegis Sciences Corporation

Founded in 1990, Aegis Sciences Corporation is a laboratory sciences company based in Nashville, Tenn., that provides science-driven testing and consulting services for clients such as health care providers, pharmaceutical companies, professional and amateur sports organizations, leading college and university athletic programs, Fortune 500 corporations, and government agencies throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.aegislabs.com/.

