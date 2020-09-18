Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AerSale Agrees to Acquire 24 Boeing 757-200 Passenger Aircraft and Spare Engines Stored at its Roswell, New Mexico Airport Facilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 08:02am EDT

AerSale, Inc., a leading provider of aviation products and services, announced today that it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 24 Boeing 757-200 passenger aircraft stored at AerSale’s Heavy MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facility located at the Roswell Air Center in New Mexico. All aircraft are equipped with Rolls-Royce RB211-535 series engines, and 16 spares are included with the purchase.

These aircraft are amongst the almost 500 commercial aircraft stored at AerSale’s facilities in both Roswell, New Mexico and Goodyear, Arizona for numerous airlines, financial institutions and aircraft leasing companies. AerSale provides not only storage for these customers, but also MRO services including light and heavy aircraft inspections, passenger-to-cargo conversions, installation of avionics and other modifications, and aircraft painting services.

AerSale has targeted Boeing 757 passenger aircraft as feedstock for a burgeoning freight market. “Pre-COVID, more freight was carried in the cargo holds of passenger aircraft than in pure freighters. As a result of the reduced demand for passenger air travel and the concurrent explosive growth of the e-commerce market, there is a supply shortage of dedicated freighter aircraft for the foreseeable future,” stated Craig Wright, AerSale’s President of Aircraft & Engine Management.

“The Rolls-Royce powered 757 is the optimal narrow-body freighter aircraft to service this need, and our team will be converting these aircraft to freighters at our Goodyear Facility,” added Bob Nichols, AerSale’s Executive Chairman.

A portion of this 757 fleet and spare engines will be disassembled for their component parts, which the industry refers to as USM (used serviceable material). “The amount of USM we will receive from parting-out a number of these aircraft and engines will feed an almost insatiable USM demand from our airline customers that operate in the express package market,” stated Gary Jones, AerSale’s President of Material Sales. “We understand this market and our customer base, and we are pleased to be able to offer our customers low-cost USM, at a time when almost every airline is extremely cost-conscious.” USM typically sells at a substantial discount to new parts manufactured by OEMs, and because they were originally manufactured by the OEMs, have worldwide acceptance by airlines and leasing companies.

“I am proud of our industry-veteran management team because one of our strengths is assisting airlines with major fleet transitions, identifying optimal use and value for the associated flight equipment, using our integrated infrastructure to extract that value, and then passing that value on to our customers,” added Nicolas Finazzo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have purchased over $1.2 Billion Dollars of aircraft and engines during our decade in business, and have been a leading provider of whole aircraft, engines and USM. This package of high quality flight equipment last operated by a top-tier airline customer is yet another example of an opportunity for the AerSale platform to extract meaningful value from mid-life flight equipment.”

About AerSale

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help flight equipment stakeholders realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of such aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and Internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe™, AerTrak™, and AerAware™). AerSale expects to become a publicly traded company after it completes its business combination with Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MNCL) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For more information about AerSale, please visit our website: www.AerSale.com.
AerSale Media Relations: Phone: +1 (305) 764-3200, E-mail: media.relations@aersale.com.
Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:05aAMAZON COM INC : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
08:05aROLLS ROYCE : Boeing, Honeywell and Rolls-Royce Deutschland partner to service H-47 Chinook engines
PU
08:05aMANULIFE FINANCIAL : launches market's first MPF retirement income fund aiming to provide regular and stable income in retirement
PU
08:05aBORREGAARD ASA : Issuance of Commercial Paper
PU
08:05aSCHAEFFLER : Commented Slides Presentation Adapting our structures to a prolonged market recovery – Schaeffler AG
PU
08:05aBurcon Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting
NE
08:05aGenTech's SINFIT Featured in a New CEO Interview on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon
NE
08:05aSun Kissed's Hakuna and Endocanna Health Sign Major Synergistic Product Distribution Agreement
NE
08:04aCARNIVAL & : P&O Cruises cancels all cruises until early 2021 but looks forward to setting 'sail for a new beginning'
AQ
08:04aUNION PACIFIC : Awards $10.2 Million in Local Grants with Majority Supporting COVID-19 Relief
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
3COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : Shares in plastics maker Covestro up 10% on takeover report
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline CEOs plead with White House to avert looming U.S. job cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group