AeroFlexx : Announces Partnership with TerraCycle®

AeroFlexx today announced a partnership with TerraCycle® as part of its sustainability commitment. This new partnership is an extension of AeroFlexx’s sustainable liquids packaging offering that begins with source reduction, using 50 to 70% less plastic than traditional rigid bottles. AeroFlexx packaging solutions also deliver significant e-commerce benefits and are ISTA 6 Amazon approved. AeroFlexx packaging creates a more environmentally friendly supply chain as it ships flat prior to filling, with less weight and less transportation required, creating a significantly lower carbon footprint.

The AeroFlexx partnership with TerraCycle®, the world's leader in the collection and repurposing of complex waste streams, further demonstrates AeroFlexx’s commitment to sustainability, offering brands and customers easy-to-use, recycle-ready solutions, so that AeroFlexx Paks do not end up in landfills. Through TerraCycle®’s recycling program, any AeroFlexx Pak can be recycled by requesting a free mail-back envelope online.

AeroFlexx, a portfolio company of Innventure, revolutionized liquid packaging by combining the best attributes of flexibles and rigids to create a disruptive new-to-the-world packaging form.

“Our commitment to a circular economy is to create an ecosystem where no AeroFlexx Pak ends up in the environment,” said Andrew Meyer, CEO of AeroFlexx. “AeroFlexx has been recognized for its ability to reduce the amount of plastic through source reduction and we’re excited to continue to deliver against our sustainability promise by making it easy for customers to recycle their AeroFlexx packaging through TerraCycle®.”

About AeroFlexx

AeroFlexx is revolutionizing the liquid packaging industry by offering the only flexible package with an air-chamber that provides rigid qualities to a flexible package. Our proprietary pak, invented by Procter & Gamble, is customer centric, contains 50 to 70% less plastic, allows for greater flexibility in size and shape; provides efficiency in manufacturing; has no label limitations, thanks to seamless edge-to-edge artwork; and meets e-commerce and sustainability requirements. To learn more, visit aeroflexx.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine’s list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit terracycle.com.

