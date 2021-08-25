Log in
Aerobiotix : Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-growing Private Companies

08/25/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
Healthcare air quality solutions company ranks #304 with 3-year revenue growth of 1,503%

Inc. magazine revealed the 2021 list of the fastest growing companies in America and Aerobiotix, an innovative medical device company, ranked 304th out of 5,000. Aerobiotix is on a mission to improve the air quality in operating rooms with clinically-proven technology, resulting in 3-year revenue growth of 1,503%.

Landing in the top 6% of companies is a key milestone for the Ohio-based manufacturer of nonturbulent ultraclean air systems for healthcare facilities. Their patented Illuviasystem reduces the risk of infection and contamination of infectious aerosols including SARS-COV-2. Aerobiotix technology is currently being used by over 150 healthcare facilities worldwide.

“Earning a top spot on the Inc. 5000 list underscores the value we have brought to healthcare during these challenging times,” said David Kirschman, M.D., president and CEO of Aerobiotix. “There’s rapidly growing demand for clinically proven solutions to increase the safety of patients and staff during surgical procedures.”

Inc.’s editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk called this “one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled” in light of the pandemic. Among the honorees, more than 610,000 jobs have been created over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Aerobiotix

Aerobiotix is a pioneer in air quality management solutions for healthcare, assisted living, and education. Its medical-grade products use ultraviolet light, HEPA filters, and proprietary filtration to remove 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, VOCs, and more. This proven technology is quiet, safe, and designed to run continuously in occupied rooms to reduce risk of infections and to improve environmental safety. Equipped with integrated tracking, Aerobiotix solutions help facilities worldwide measure and proactively manage air quality. Learn more at www.aerobiotix.com.


© Business Wire 2021
