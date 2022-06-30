Aerojet investors end proxy fight with chairman by electing CEO's slate

BOSTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Aerojet Rocketdyne
shareholders on Thursday elected the eight-person board slate
headed by Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake, the company said
in a statement, ending one of the most bitterly fought proxy
contests of the year.
Based on preliminary results, Drake's slate won more than
75% of the votes cast, with Drake herself winning more than 83%
of the vote, the statement said. The eight-person slate
nominated by Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein received
roughly 25% of the vote.
The meeting was held earlier this morning and lasted only
minutes, said people familiar with the event.
Drake and Lichtenstein, whose Steel Partners and
affiliates own more than 5% of the U.S. rocket maker's stock,
have been battling each other since the collapse of a planned
$4.4 billion merger with Lockheed Martin Corp earlier
this year.
"A difficult and costly fight has brought us to this point,
but the time has come today to plot a positive path and work
with all our shareholders, including Steel Partners, to maximize
value," Drake said in a statement. She also thanked Lichtenstein
and other departing board members for their service.
Evercore, Paul Hastings, Gibson Dunn, King & Spalding,
Ballard Spahr, Richards Layton & Finger and DF King advised
Drake.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Josie Kao)