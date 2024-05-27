MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican carrier Aeromexico is temporarily suspending its route from Mexico City to the Ecuadorean capital of Quito, the airline said on Monday.

The route will be suspended from July 1 to Dec. 18, Aeromexico confirmed.

Travel between Mexico and Ecuador has become more difficult in the fallout after the dramatic April arrest of Ecuador's former Vice President Jorge Glas, who had been living in the Mexican embassy in Quito.

Mexico has accused Ecuador of violating international law by breaching the embassy, while Ecuador accuses the North American country of illegally granting asylum to Glas, who has been convicted twice of corruption and is facing fresh charges.

Mexico and Ecuador broke diplomatic relations over the incident, and both have since stopped processing visas, passports and other documents in the other nation.

Now, routine consular procedures must now be carried out in neighboring countries.

