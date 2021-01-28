Aeroplex/Aerolease Group Launches New Solar Energy Project at Long Beach Airport

Long Beach, CA - Today, Long Beach Airport (LGB) officials celebrated the completion of the largest solar energy project on the Airport campus, marking a milestone in LGB's growing sustainability program. Aeroplex/Aerolease Group, an aviation property development, consulting and management firm that holds an LGB master lease, installed the new system on their building, which is also host to Signature Flight Support's fixed base operator (FBO).

'I'm happy to see this successful collaboration between Long Beach Airport and Aeroplex, a leading member of our aviation community,' said Mayor Robert Garcia. 'Our airport is committed to setting the standard for sustainability among U.S. airports.'

The large footprint of the solar electric system, constructed by Current Energy, consists of nearly 1,000 solar panels mounted on 55,000 square feet of the Aeroplex rooftop at 3333 E. Spring St. The panels generate 380 kilowatts (kW) of solar power per year, which is a greenhouse gas emissions reduction equivalent to one million miles driven by an average passenger vehicle. More details on the approximately 424 metric tons of carbon dioxide offset equivalents can be found here.

A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony will be livestreamed on the @LGBAirport Facebook and Twitter accounts on Friday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. A flyover video of the solar energy system is also available for viewing.

'I'm proud that our local businesses continue to innovate in ways that are both good for the economy and the environment,' said Councilwoman Stacy Mungo. 'Especially during the challenging times of the pandemic, Aeroplex, along with other Airport-based businesses, contribute to our economy by supporting local jobs and industry.'

'The aviation industry is making significant investment and headway in efforts to reduce its carbon footprint with solar power and new sustainable alternative biofuels,' said Aeroplex CEO Curt Castagna. 'This project demonstrates the environmental and business value of investing in green ventures and we hope it will serve as a model for other aviation firms.'

In addition to commercial airline operations, LGB maintains a diverse portfolio of Class A office buildings, hotels, retail, industrial facilities and a municipal golf course. The entire Airport campus encompasses 1,166 acres. Aeroplex, a master tenant at LGB since 1984, has a 15-acre site with over 200,000 square feet of premier aviation facilities that are home to diverse aviation businesses which support approximately 300 local jobs.

'We continually strive to minimize the environmental impact of airport operations, and these efforts from our business partners provide a major boost towards meeting our sustainability goals,' said Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry. 'I applaud Aeroplex and Signature for completing a project with such economic and environmental value to our community.'

The City of Long Beach plans to build a large photovoltaic system on the roof of LGB Parking Structures A and B, with construction set to begin in the spring of 2021. It is one of 10 such solar projects planned throughout the City.

In 2018, the City Council unanimously approved an item, sponsored by Mayor Robert Garcia and Councilwoman Stacy Mungo, that requested that the City develop a plan to lead the nation on sustainability for airports and to work with airlines and other partners to become an incubator of clean tech in aviation, with the goal of becoming a carbon-neutral facility. LGB continues to make significant strides towards this goal, including installing 15 state-of-the-art electric chargers last year to take advantage of the airlines' complementary investment in zero emissions vehicles.

