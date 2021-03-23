Aerospike Cloud Puts Enterprises in Control of Their Digital Transformation Strategy

New Aerospike Kubernetes Operator Advances Consistent App Delivery Across Hybrid and Multi-clouds

Aerospike Inc., the global leader in next-generation, real-time NoSQL data solutions, today announced the release of the Aerospike Kubernetes Operator and advancements in Aerospike Cloud Managed Service to help enterprises unlock cloud productivity and agility with scale-out cloud data.

Enterprises are increasingly tasked with delivering superior customer experience by leveraging cloud-native architectures that scale elastically and update continuously. For many companies this is not a simple task – they must address significant complexities during the initial build and provide maintenance across siloed cloud footprints. Automation is essential to operate and scale cloud-native services with predictable performance. Helping to address these challenges are Operators, a method of deploying and managing Kubernetes applications.

The Aerospike Kubernetes Operator provides an innovative new controller that manages a Custom Resource Definition to extend the Kubernetes API for Aerospike clusters. It automates the management of common Aerospike database tasks such as the configuration, provisioning, scaling, and recovery of Aerospike clusters, thereby reducing the complexity of manual deployment and life cycle management. The Operator is currently supported on Kubernetes, Amazon EKS, Google GKE, and Microsoft AKS, and is in the process of certification on Red Hat OpenShift.

“As enterprises race to deploy application workloads to the cloud, Aerospike continues to simplify and automate operations of its next-generation NoSQL platform,” said Lenley Hensarling, chief strategy officer, Aerospike. “With today’s advancements around the Aerospike Kubernetes Operator, enterprises are able to eliminate much of the cluster maintenance often required to deploy across clouds.”

Unlocking Business Agility with Aerospike’s Cloud Managed Service

Companies around the world are increasingly making the Aerospike Cloud Managed Service a cornerstone of their digital transformation strategy to accelerate the release of new features and large-scale cloud applications. In December, Aerospike announced that Experian selected Aerospike Cloud Managed Service for the Experian® CrossCore™ integrated digital identity and fraud risk platform. Over the past year, the company has forged many new partnerships to improve business agility and accelerate time to market.

“As a cutting-edge digital local advertising platform, we need to provide real-time banner and campaign data to get best-in-class results for our customers,” said Maik Kühn, Chief Technology Officer, Factor Eleven GmbH. “Aerospike Cloud Managed Service on AWS helps us accelerate our time to market with a safe, convenient and frictionless customer experience. In the near future, we look forward to adding and leveraging previously archived campaigns from other technologies into our Aerospike Cloud Managed Service deployment to help us support our customers even better.”

Unified Billing on the AWS Marketplace

The AWS Marketplace continues to grow in popularity, and recently began providing its customers with Seller Private Offers. Aerospike has partnered with AWS to make its fully managed cloud service available as a Private Offer on the marketplace, allowing customers to leverage pre-allocated cloud budgets, consolidate billing with unified billing, and negotiate multi-year discounts.

“With AWS Marketplace, customers can easily procure Aerospike’s Cloud Managed Service, a proven solution designed to accelerate the release of new features and applications faster by leveraging the full breadth and depth of AWS services,” said Kamlesh Talreja, General Manager, AWS Marketplace, AWS.

Please register for the Aerospike Digital Summit 2021, on May 4–6. This year’s theme is Reimagine Real-Time, with a focus on new ways to help companies scale real-time data initiatives. Register here.

To learn more, read our blog on The Aerospike Kubernetes Operator, here.

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the global leader in next-generation, real-time NoSQL data solutions for any scale. Aerospike’s customers overcome seemingly impossible data bottlenecks to compete and win with a fraction of the infrastructure complexity and cost of legacy NoSQL databases. Aerospike’s patented Hybrid Memory Architecture™ delivers an unbreakable competitive advantage by unlocking the full potential of modern hardware, delivering previously unimaginable value from vast amounts of data at the edge to the core and in the cloud. Aerospike empowers customers to instantly fight fraud, dramatically increase shopping cart size, deploy global digital payment networks, and deliver instant, one-to-one personalization for millions of customers. Aerospike customers include Airtel, Experian, European Central Bank, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Verizon Media and Wayfair. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with additional locations in London; Bengaluru, India; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

For more information, please visit https://www.aerospike.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005344/en/