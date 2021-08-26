Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aerospike Q2 2021 Is Best Quarter in Company's History

08/26/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Widespread Demand for Petabyte Scale, Multi-cloud AI and ML Applications Drives Momentum for Aerospike Real-time Data Platform

Aerospike Inc. today announced that Q2 2021 was the best quarter in the company’s history. Quarterly bookings increased 100% in Q2 2021 over Q2 2020 as more organizations around the globe selected or expanded their use of the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform.

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform lets organizations act in real time across billions of transactions while dramatically reducing server footprint. Applications built on Aerospike reap big rewards for enterprises, delivering a three-year return on investment (ROI) between 446% and 574%, per a Forrester Consulting Projected Total Impact™ study.

“Legacy NoSQL databases have failed to scale to meet the new speed, scale and cost dynamics of the market. Digital transformation demands modern, multi-cloud applications with predictable, sub-millisecond performance beyond petabyte scale,” said John Dillon, CEO, Aerospike. “Our customers continue to lead and transform their respective industries by leveraging the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform as a competitive advantage for mission-critical digital applications and customer experiences.”

Airtel, Experian, PayPal, Snap, The Trade Desk, Verizon Media and Wayfair rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for real-time applications that instantly fight fraud, dramatically increase shopping cart size, protect companies from cyberattacks, and scale payment networks.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Increased Adoption of the Aerospike Cloud Managed Service. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for Aerospike’s Cloud Managed Services grew 150% in 1H2021 over 2H2020.
  • Industry’s First Petabyte Scale Database Benchmark. Done in collaboration with Amazon and Intel, the benchmark illustrates Aerospike’s sub-millisecond performance at petabyte scale on a remarkably small 20-node cluster—hundreds of nodes less than other databases for a savings of up to $10 million per application.
  • Expanded Accelerate Partner Program. To meet the demand for data-driven digital transformation across multiple industries, Aerospike unveiled significant investments in technical, marketing and sales resources specifically designed to speed partner ramp to revenue.
  • Accelerating International Growth. EMEA ARR was up 300% from Q2 2018. Last year, Aerospike also announced that it had doubled revenues, customers and employees in the APAC region.
  • Expanded Senior Leadership Team. Stephanie Grethen, the former Chief Customer Officer of SAP, joined as Aerospike’s new Chief Customer Officer. And Erich Ringewald, the Chief Enterprise Architect of PayPal and former SVP, Enterprise Architecture, Web and Mobile Engineering at American Express, has joined the company’s board of directors.

About Aerospike

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80%. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte scale with five-nines uptime with globally distributed, strongly consistent data. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalized user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Verizon Media and Wayfair rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company also has offices in London, Bangalore and Tel Aviv.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aSAGE : How to get new employees up to speed at your business
PU
05:18aSPICEJET : India's SpiceJet expects to restart Boeing MAX service by next month
RE
05:17aBARCLAYS : bets on India again with $400 million infusion into investment banking
RE
05:16aOil rally ends amid COVID-19 concerns, returning supply
RE
05:16aCENTRAL BANKS SHOULD NOT MANDATE 'GREEN' INVESTMENTS : Raghuram Rajan
RE
05:16aSPAREBANKEN SØR : Capital markets day (Skjærgårdsseminar 2021) presentation
AQ
05:16aGUIDEHOUSE INSIGHTS : Names Gogoro as the Leading Supplier in the Light Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Industry
BU
05:11aCROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown Resorts appoints Ziggy Switkowski as chairman
RE
05:11aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's Grid power electronics technologies solve complex challenges for customers worldwide
PU
05:11aIP : Itaconix plc - Change of Adviser
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares spooked by Delta spread as Jackson Hole looms
2PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2021 Interm Results Presentation
3Buffett-backed Nubank to seek IPO valuation of over $55 billion -sources
4Western Digital-Kioxia in talks to create chipmaker giant -source
5Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole

HOT NEWS