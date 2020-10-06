AfCFTA: The Government of Niger, the ECA and the Organization of Industrial Professionals of Niger organise the 4th edition of the trade fair “100% Made in Niger”

Niamey (Niger), October 6, 2020 - On Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Niamey, the Minister of State, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Mr Albadé Abouba, representing Prime Minister Brigi Rafini, officially launched the 4th edition of the trade fair '100 % Made in Niger', together with the 'Buy Nigerien' campaign. It took place in the presence of the Minister of Trade and the Promotion of the Private Sector, the Minister of Industry, the Director of the Sub-Regional Office for West Africa of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (SRO/WA-ECA), Ngone Diop, and the President of the Organisation of Industrial Professionals of Niger (OPIN).

Organised by the Government of Niger, through the Ministry of Trade and the Promotion of the Private Sector, the SRO/WA-ECA and the OPIN, this activity aims to accelerate the process of the industrialisation and economic diversification of the country in the context of the entry into force of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) from January 2021.

In his speech, the Minister of Trade and the Promotion of the Private Sector, Mr. Sadou Seydou, recalled that on October 25, 2019, during the meeting of Ministers in charge of Trade in the UEMOA area, it was adopted that the month of October be dedicated as 'local consumption month' in the Community area.

'This initiative aims to strengthen sub-regional economic integration and the development of intra-community trade that is consistent with the objectives set through the AfCFTA, the start of which is scheduled for January 2021', explained Mr. Sadou Seydou.

For her part, the Director of the SRO/WA-ECA, Ngone Diop, recalled that 'The ECA played a vital role in the formulation of the AfCFTA and in its adoption by the Heads of State and Government, and will continue to support our countries to accelerate the implementation of this unprecedented Agreement'.

'In this regard,' continued Ngone Diop, 'we are happy to recall that our ongoing technical and financial support should enable Niger to equip itself in the short term with a national AfCFTA strategy'.

The Director of the SRO/WA-ECA then affirmed that 'It is within this framework that the ECA, in partnership with the OPIN, proposes, on the side-lines of the '100% Made in Niger' trade fair and the launching of the 'Buy Nigerien' campaign, to organise a discussion panel on October 13, 2020 on the theme: 'Boost local production: Promote the Made in Niger label in the context of the implementation of the AfCFTA''.

'This discussion, that we hope will be high level and extended to major stakeholders, meaning the government, the private sector, the research institutions, civil society actors and development partners, will enable us to place the trade fair in a more fruitful and innovative dynamic, in view of the imperative to make the most of the AfCFTA of which His Excellency Mr. Mahamadou ISSOUFOU, President of the Republic of Niger, is the Champion', said Ngone Diop.

'It will also enable us to explain to the actors of the industrial sector of Niger the many opportunities provided by the AfCFTA, and the possibilities for supporting them to create national and regional value chains', she concluded.

