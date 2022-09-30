AfDB lends Morocco $194 million to boost cereals output

The loan is part of the bank's programme to help boost food security, nutrition and resilient farming across Africa, it said in a statement.

The worst drought in decades slashed Morocco's cereals output by 67% to 3.4 million tonnes this year.

French grain industry organisation Intercereales said last week Morocco's import needs of soft wheat are estimated at 5 million tonnes next year.

In the first seven months this year, Morocco's soft wheat import bill doubled to $1.6 billion compared to the same period last year, according to foreign exchange data.

($1 = 1.0260 euros)

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)