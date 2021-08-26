Bryan D. Thompson Joins High-Growth Austin Fintech Company to Lead Technology Innovation

AffiniPay, the fintech leader in online payments for professionals, has appointed Bryan D. Thompson as Chief Technology Officer as the company continues to expand. Thompson’s hiring follows the news of AffiniPay being named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America, for the 10th year in a row.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005566/en/

AffiniPay Appoints Executive Bryan Thompson as Chief Technology Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Bryan Thompson brings over 25 years of experience building financial services technology platforms, strategic product development, and running high growth teams. During his 3 years as Chief Technology Officer for Beyond Inc., a provider of business services for small and mid-sized merchants, Thompson spearheaded the launch of in-person, online, and mobile payment solutions. During Thompson’s time at Beyond, the company went from startup to one of the fastest growing merchant service providers in the United States. Prior to that, Thompson was the Chief Technology Officer for Heartland Payment Systems, the fifth largest payments processor in the United States at the time. At Heartland, he led a team of over 400 technology professionals that developed and operated Heartland’s core payments products.

Thompson is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a BBA in Business Administration focused in Management Information Systems. Bryan was previously on the board of directors for Beyond and Leaf Holdings, a tech startup delivering tablet based point-of-sale and analytics to small hospitality and retail merchants.

“I am very excited to join AffiniPay at such an exciting growth period for the company,” said Bryan Thompson, CTO of AffiniPay. “This is an opportunity to make a positive technology impact while working with a first class team committed to making a difference in consumers' lives.”

AffiniPay is experiencing continued growth and is on track to process more than $13B in payments in 2021 and continues its market leadership in the legal, accounting, architectural, and associations markets. It was previously announced that AffiniPay appointed Dru Armstrong, high-profile technology executive, as the CEO.

“We are delighted to have Bryan join our talented team here at AffiniPay,” said Dru Armstrong, CEO of AffiniPay. “Our priority is to surround ourselves with the best and push the mission forward for our customers. With Bryan’s experience and technology leadership, we will continue to evolve our platform and our product for our customers.”

For more information about AffiniPay, head to affinipay.com.

About Bryan D. Thompson

Bryan D. Thompson has extensive experience in financial services and tech stack building. Between 2017-2020, Thompson served as Chief Technology Officer for Beyond Inc., a business services company delivering payments, payroll, and business services to small and mid-sized merchants. Prior to that, from 2005-2016, Bryan served as Chief Technology Officer, Chief Enterprise Architect, and Executive Director of Backend Systems for Heartland Payment Systems, acquired by Global Payment Systems in 2016. Between 1994-2005, Thompson served as Lead Technologist, Architecture Team Leader, Project Technical Leader, and Lead Systems Engineer for Electronic Data Systems (EDS), an American multinational information technology equipment and services company. Thompson is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a BBA in Business Administration focused in Management Information Systems.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is the market leader in professional services payments serving legal, accounting, architectural, engineering and construction firms. AffiniPay has been recognized as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies for 10 years in a row. Each of its brands leads the market it serves with solutions purpose-built by industry including LawPay, ClientPay, CPACharge, and AffiniPay for Associations. AffiniPay’s solutions are trusted by more than 50,000 firms with more than 150 strategic partnerships and endorsements, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Visit affinipay.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005566/en/