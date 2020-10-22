Log in
AffiniPay : Earns Spot on Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 List for 8th Year in a Row

10/22/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

The Austin Fintech Company Exceeds Three-Year Net Revenue of $145 million Supporting Payments for Legal, Accounting, Architecture and Association Professionals

For the eighth consecutive year, AffiniPay has been named to the Austin Business Journal’s “Fast 50” list of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in Central Texas. AffiniPay was ranked #23 on this prestigious list for 2020.

“The revenue growth that we have seen throughout our time, specifically the past three years, is remarkable,” said Tom West, CEO of AffiniPay. “Now, more than ever, online solutions for getting paid are what companies need, and it’s humbling to see another great achievement come from the hard work of our team.”

Austin continues to have one of the most competitive business markets in the country and was noted as one of the best places for business by Forbes in 2019. To qualify for the Austin Business Journal’s Fast 50, companies must be able to show dramatic revenue growth over the past three years and be headquartered in Central Texas. Companies on the Fast 50 list are ranked into two groups: those with revenue totaling $500,000 to $9,999,999, and those with $10 million-plus.

The companies named to the 2020 Fast 50 list represent some of the most profitable companies across Central Texas. AffiniPay was named in the $10 million-plus group, reporting an astounding $145,500,000 in net revenue from 2017-2019. Earlier this year, AffiniPay was also named to the Austin Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list for 2020 as well as the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the country.

For more information and a word from AffiniPay’s CEO, Tom West, head over to our blog to hear more about Why Austin’s Fast 50 Matters to Us: https://affinipay.com/about/news/why-austins-fast-50-matters-to-us/.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is a financial technology company, creating payment-based practice management tools for professional service markets, including the market-leading LawPay, CPACharge, DesignPay and AffiniPay for Associations online payment solutions. These solutions are trusted by more than 150,000 professional services firms, with more than 150 strategic partnerships and programs, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About The Fast 50

Austin Business Journal’s list of Fast 50 companies demonstrate annual net revenue in each of the past three fiscal years. Net revenue is determined from sales of products or services, and each company on the Fast 50 list must have minimum net revenue of more than $500,000 in each fiscal year. In addition to net revenue, to qualify for this list, companies must be independent, privately held corporations with headquarters in Travis, Hays, Williamson, Caldwell, Bastrop or Burnet County. More information can be found at https://www.bizjournals.com/austin/nomination/85060/2020/fast-50.

Contact Amy Mann, AffiniPay Communications Director, at 512-546-7995 or amann@affinipay.com for interviews and hi-res images.

© Business Wire 2020

