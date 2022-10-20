Affluent splash out on pricey Birkin bags but clouds loom

*
Hermes, Pernod Ricard beat quarterly results expectations
Strong demand enables luxury groups to raise prices
Analysts question how long boom will last
PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brushing off higher prices,
affluent spenders are continuing to splash out on luxuries
including $10,000 handbags, high-end perfumes and premium
drinks, trading updates from Birkin bag maker Hermes,
Gucci-owner Kering, cosmetics giant L'Oreal and spirits company
Pernod Ricard showed on Thursday.
Yet with prices set to rise further, analysts are asking how
long the boom can last before even the wealthy decide they must
tighten their belts.
Hermes and Pernod Ricard both said they
would continue to raise prices due to higher costs, after
beating expectations in the July-September quarter. Business was
boosted by Americans returning to Europe and Asia and taking
advantage of the strong dollar.
Mainland China also saw a strong rebound for Hermes and
Pernod after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, although some
curbs have since been reimposed.
Disruptions in the key Chinese market by COVID lockdowns
weighed more heavily on business for Kering and
L'Oreal, with sales at Kering's star brand Gucci in
particular declining in the quarter.
Analysts were looking closely for signs that the
post-pandemic spending boom could ease after months of robust
appetite from shoppers drawing on pandemic savings to treat
themselves to designer labels and champagne.
Top executives largely brushed those concerns aside.
"It's an industry that has experience of situations of
uncertainty, but we have a lot of ammunition ... no matter what
factors might weigh in the near- and medium-term, perspectives
in the long-term remain solid," said Kering finance chief
Jean-Marc Duplaix.
Duplaix said that while business with high U.S. spenders was
strong, some cheaper products liked by so-called "aspirational"
consumers were doing less well.
Some analysts expect the industry's sales growth to begin to
slow in the fourth quarter or starting next year, with the
strongest labels likely to grab market share as consumers flock
to best-known names.
Flavio Cereda, an analyst at Jefferies, predicted stronger
labels like Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Dior, as well as
some smaller brands like Moncler, will accelerate
market share gains in the final part of the year.
"All told, this higher end of the market is far more
attractive than other consumer discretionary companies in the
current climate," said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown, referring in particular to Hermes.
"Higher net worth consumers are far less likely to be
impacted by difficult economic conditions."
Jefferies forecasts 13% sales growth for the industry this
year and 7% next year.
PRICE RISES
Pernod Ricard, which raised prices by around 7% globally
over the quarter, said it was confident sales growth would
continue through its 2023 fiscal year, as consumers trade up to
its premium spirits.
Hermes, which has waiting lists for its prized $10,000-plus
handbags, plans to raise prices sharply next year, by 5% to 10%,
following in the footsteps of rival luxury giants which
increased prices throughout the pandemic.
Both Hermes and Kering flagged that suppliers were under
pressure from soaring inflation, including raw materials and
energy costs.
Companies catering to less affluent consumers have so far
also been able to pass on price increases, trading updates from
the world's two biggest consumer firms, Nestle and
Procter & Gamble showed this week. Shoppers continued to
pay more for goods like Nescafe coffee and Gillette razors
despite surging inflation.
