Affygility Solutions : Announces New Head of Marketing and Growth

Jill Loureiro to Lead Marketing Organization and Sales Team

Affygility Solutions, an occupational health and safety consulting firm for the life sciences industry, announced today that Jill Loureiro has joined the company as Head of Marketing and Growth. In this role, Ms. Loureiro will focus on identifying and implementing a range of growth initiatives that will add further value for its customers.

“At Affygility Solutions, we are committed to taking innovative action that reinforces our position as a leader in the market, and I’m delighted to welcome Jill to the team who will continue driving this momentum forward,” said Dean Calhoun, CIH, President and Chief Executive Officer of Affygility Solutions. “Jill brings with her an impressive marketing background with proven leadership in healthcare organizations. I am confident her wealth of experience will provide significant value to the services we offer to our worldwide life science clients.”

Ms. Loureiro brings nearly 20 years of experience including growth marketing, brand management, event marketing, communication strategy, and change management. Prior to joining Affygility Solutions, Ms. Loureiro served as Vice President Marketing and Communications at H. D. Smith, an AmerisourceBergen company. Ms. Loureiro graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and received her Master of Business Administration from University of Illinois at Springfield.

About Affygility Solutions

Since 2002, Affygility Solutions has provided occupational health, safety, and toxicology services to the life science industry. Our services include the Affytrac EH&S management tool, potent compound safety and categorization, occupational exposure limits and acceptable daily exposure limits for active pharmaceutical ingredients, and genotoxic impurity evaluations for life science companies in over 65 countries. Learn more at https://affygility.com.

