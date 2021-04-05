Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Affygility Solutions : Announces Expansion into Brazil

04/05/2021 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Growth of Global Toxicology Team

Affygility Solutions, an occupational health and safety consulting firm for the life sciences industry, announced today its expansion into Brazil. With an existing presence in the United States, Canada and the United Arab Emirates, Affygility is well-poised for explosive growth internationally to ensure optimal client satisfaction.

“At Affygility Solutions, we are committed to taking innovative actions that reinforce our position as an industry leader, and I’m delighted to announce our investment in a new market that will continue driving this momentum forward,” said Dean Calhoun, CIH, President and Chief Executive Officer of Affygility Solutions. “Affygility has been providing toxicology services in Brazil for several years, so it’s the right time to solidify our commitment to the region.”

With a global presence since 2002, Affygility has a proven track record of supporting toxicology services while complying with complex international regulations including Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S). With Affygility’s longevity in the toxicology industry, the expansion into Brazil marks a milestone in the company’s growth.

About Affygility Solutions

Since 2002, Affygility Solutions has provided occupational health, safety, and toxicology services to the life science industry. Our services include the Affytrac EH&S management tool, potent compound safety and categorization, occupational exposure limits and acceptable daily exposure limits for active pharmaceutical ingredients, and genotoxic impurity evaluations for life science companies in nearly 70 countries. Learn more at www.affygility.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:43aCidara, J&J's Janssen in Influenza License, Development Pact
DJ
07:43aSOFTBANK  : leads $1.2 billion investment in diagnostics firm Invitae
RE
07:42aINTER PIPELINE  : to get $325 mln under Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program
RE
07:42aGameStop plans $1 billion stock sale, shares slide
RE
07:41aINFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA B DE C  : Sempra Energy to sell 20% stake in unit to KKR for $3.37 billion
RE
07:40aMOLECULAR TEMPLATES, INC.  : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:40aEMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:38aSALESFORCE COM  : Get Ready for Summer '21 — Key Dates for the Sandbox Preview
PU
07:38aDOMINOS PIZZA INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:38aHEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.  : Reports Filing of Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
2World stocks gain after bumper U.S. jobs data, bonds smell Fed trouble
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Tesla's market value set to gain $50 billion on record first-quarter deliveries
4TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. : ACCELERATION OF THE DEVELOPMENT OF KASHIMA PORT OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT[PDF : 694KB]
5INTRACO LIMITED : CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION :: Retirement Of Independent Chairman

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ