Affygility Solutions : Announces Expansion into Brazil

Growth of Global Toxicology Team

Affygility Solutions, an occupational health and safety consulting firm for the life sciences industry, announced today its expansion into Brazil. With an existing presence in the United States, Canada and the United Arab Emirates, Affygility is well-poised for explosive growth internationally to ensure optimal client satisfaction.

“At Affygility Solutions, we are committed to taking innovative actions that reinforce our position as an industry leader, and I’m delighted to announce our investment in a new market that will continue driving this momentum forward,” said Dean Calhoun, CIH, President and Chief Executive Officer of Affygility Solutions. “Affygility has been providing toxicology services in Brazil for several years, so it’s the right time to solidify our commitment to the region.”

With a global presence since 2002, Affygility has a proven track record of supporting toxicology services while complying with complex international regulations including Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S). With Affygility’s longevity in the toxicology industry, the expansion into Brazil marks a milestone in the company’s growth.

About Affygility Solutions

Since 2002, Affygility Solutions has provided occupational health, safety, and toxicology services to the life science industry. Our services include the Affytrac EH&S management tool, potent compound safety and categorization, occupational exposure limits and acceptable daily exposure limits for active pharmaceutical ingredients, and genotoxic impurity evaluations for life science companies in nearly 70 countries. Learn more at www.affygility.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005031/en/