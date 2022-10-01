Advanced search
Afghan Hazara women protest after deadly attack

10/01/2022 | 07:20am EDT
STORY: Protesters have been chanting "stop the Hazara genocide" and "we want justice" while marching on the streets.

A suicide attacker detonated his explosives during a practice exam in the girls' section of a packed room at Kaaj Education Institute, a private tutoring center on Friday (September 30) in the West Kabul area home to the minority Hazara community.

The police's official death toll is currently 19 killed and 27 wounded though health workers and the Taliban source said it was higher and that many of those injured were in serious condition.

Many of those living in the western area where the blast occurred are Hazara, an ethnic mostly Shi'ite Muslim minority targeted in past attacks launched by the ultra-radical Islamic State and others, though no one has claimed responsibility for Friday's blast.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS