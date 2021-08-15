Afghan Pres Ghani leaves for Tajikistan - interior ministry official

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani
has left the capital Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior Afghan
Interior Ministry official said on Sunday.
Asked for comment, the president's office said it "cannot
say anything about Ashraf Ghani's movement for security
reasons".
A representative of the Taliban, which entered the capital
Kabul earlier on Sunday, said the group was checking on Ghani's
whereabouts.
(Reporting by Kabul bureau, Writing by Timothy Heritage,
Editing by Hugh Lawson)