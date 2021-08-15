Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Afghan Pres Ghani leaves for Tajikistan - interior ministry official

08/15/2021 | 09:44am EDT
KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the capital Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said on Sunday.

Asked for comment, the president's office said it "cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani's movement for security reasons".

A representative of the Taliban, which entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, said the group was checking on Ghani's whereabouts. (Reporting by Kabul bureau, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
