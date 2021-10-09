Afghan acting FM asked U.S. to lift ban on cbank reserves -Al-Jazeera

CAIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Taliban representatives asked the
United States to lift a ban on Afghan central bank reserves at a
meeting with U.S. counterparts https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-us-delegation-meet-taliban-first-high-level-talks-since-pullout-2021-10-08
in Doha, Afghanistan's acting foreign minister said on Saturday
in remarks reported by Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television.
The minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, also said Washington would
offer Afghans coronavirus vaccines, Al-Jazeera reported, after
the first senior face-to-face meeting between the two sides
since the hardline group took over the country in August
following a U.S. troop pullout.
The minister added that the Afghan delegation and U.S.
counterparts discussed "opening a new page" between the two
countries, adversaries during the United States' two-decade long
occupation of Afghanistan.
Washington and other Western countries are grappling with
difficult choices as a severe humanitarian crisis looms large
over Afghanistan. They are trying to formulate how to engage
with the Taliban without granting it the legitimacy it seeks
while ensuring humanitarian aid flows into the country.
The departure of U.S.-led forces and many international
donors robbed the country of grants that financed 75% of public
spending, according to the World Bank.
Speaking to Reuters earlier in Washington, a U.S. official
said that while there was an improvement for humanitarian actors
to get access to some areas that they haven't been to in a
decade, problems still persisted, adding that the U.S.
delegation at the Doha talks would press the Taliban to improve.
Mutaki also said that the Afghan delegation focus at the
meeting was humanitarian aid and implementing Doha agreement.
He said the discussions would continue on Saturday and would
resume on Sunday. Mutaki added the Afghan delegation will meet
European Union representatives to discuss latest developments,
but he didn't mention when the meeting will be held.
(Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem and Omar Fahmy; editing by
Jason Neely, William Maclean)