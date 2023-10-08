STORY: While 2,000 more have been injured in the deadliest tremors to rock the mountainous country in years.

The Saturday quakes hit the west of the country with one reaching a 6.3 magnitude according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

"Thirteen members of my family were injured and need urgent support," this area resident said, "many more have been martyred and in some places the entire family is dead. We are so worried and we need help."

Janan Sayeeq, spokesman for the Ministry of Disasters said ten rescue teams have been formed in addition to evacuation and rescue operations in the area. He also pointed out a blood distribution process is going on too and water and shelter have been provided for the affected people.

Some of them are sleeping outside as the earthquakes destroyed more than a thousand homes.

The natural disaster made an already challenging situation for the country even more so according to Arshad Malik the country director for "Save the Children" in Afghanistan.

"They are all falling into IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) Phase 3, which is 'food insecure area' already because of economic situation and the drought. So, this is a crisis on top of another crisis which they were facing already, and the families need urgent support for now."

Another issue.. the healthcare system which is reliant almost entirely on foreign aid, has faced crippling cuts in the two years since the Taliban took over and much international assistance, which had formed the backbone of the economy, was halted.