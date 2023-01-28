Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Afghan female students not allowed to sit university entrance exam - Taliban ministry

01/28/2023 | 09:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Afghan female students walk near Kabul University in Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban-run Ministry of Higher Education ordered private universities in Afghanistan not to allow female students to sit university entrance exams next month, underscoring its policy to restrict women from tertiary education.

A letter from the ministry was addressed to institutions in Afghanistan's northern provinces, including Kabul, where exams are due to take place from the end of February. The letter said those institutions that did not observe the rules would face legal action.

The Higher Education Ministry in December told universities not to allow female students "until further notice". Days later, the administration stopped most female NGO workers from working. Most girls' highschools have also been closed by authorities.

The restrictions on women's work and education have drawn condemnation internationally. Western diplomats have signalled the Taliban would need to change course on its policies towards women to have a chance of formal international recognition and an easing of its economic isolation.

The country is in the midst of an economic crisis, partly due to sanctions affecting its banking sector and a cut in development funding, with aid agencies warning tens of millions are in need of urgent aid.

However, a World Bank report this week also said the Taliban administration, which has said it is focussed on more economic self-sufficiency, had kept revenue collection strong last year and exports had lifted.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield, Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
11:13aGerman labour representative says Ford execs have offered talks on restructuring plan
RE
11:11aThree killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine city
RE
11:10aUK judge orders soldier accused of terrorism offence remanded in custody
RE
11:07aU.S. four-star general warns of war with China in 2025
RE
10:58aArizona gun dealers seek to dismiss Mexico's arms trafficking suit
RE
10:53aIreland sees lower than forecast inflation in 2023
RE
10:40aNigeria's Atiku joins calls to extend deadline on old banknotes
RE
10:37aFTX founder Bankman-Fried objects to tighter bail, says prosecutors 'sandbagged' him
RE
10:20aDrone captures extensive destruction in eastern Ukraine
RE
09:37aAfghan female students not allowed to sit university entrance exam - Taliban ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report
2China aims to boost consumption and imports as global demand cools
3ASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China
4Bayer investor calls for swift replacement of CEO: newspaper
5Russia's deputy foreign minister to meet new U.S. envoy early next week..

HOT NEWS