Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Afghan refugee protest in UAE calling for U.S. resettlement continues for third day

02/11/2022 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Evacuees from Afghanistan board a military aircraft during an evacuation from Kabul

DUBAI (Reuters) - Afghan refugees held in the United Arab Emirates for months since fleeing Afghanistan last year protested for a third day on Friday, calling for resettlement to the United States.

The demonstrations by hundreds of Afghans began on Wednesday at the centre where they are being housed as months of frustrations with what refugees say is a lack of communication over the resettlement process boiled over.

A protestor told Reuters by phone more refugees had joined the protest on Friday, a day after a U.S. official visited the centre and told them it could take years for applications to be processed.

Many refugees, however, were unlikely to ever be resettled in the United States, the official told them, according to the protestor.

Ahmad Mohibi, an advocate who has helped Afghans evacuate, including to the UAE, and who is contact with several refugees there, said Afghans planned to continue peaceful protests.

The refugees, he said, were appreciative of the care the UAE has provided them but were exasperated by the uncertainty over how much longer they would have to remain at the Abu Dhabi centre.

The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Emirati government have not commented on the protests. The refugees have complained about prison-like conditions in the centre.

The UAE agreed with Washington and other Western countries last year to temporarily house Afghan nationals evacuated from Afghanistan as they made their way to a third country.

It is unclear how many Afghans refugees are being housed in the UAE, though demonstrators and advocates estimate there are 12,000 temporarily living at two locations in Abu Dhabi.

Afghans have protested outside a U.S. government representative office at one of the centres in Abu Dhabi, holding banners pleading for freedom and urging the U.S. to resettle them.

The U.S. is prioritising those with visas or applications but two sources familiar with cases of refugees in Abu Dhabi said most there had neither.

Advocates say while it is believed thousands of refugees there have a legal path to the United States, many others do not.

They say the refugees include people who had worked with the U.S. government, military and for Afghan forces before the withdrawal of Western forces last August. The Western-backed government collapsed and the hardline Islamist Taliban movement took over the country.

Mohibi said he was coordinating with other advocates and charities to raise the Afghans' concerns directly with the U.S. government.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Grant McCool)

By Alexander Cornwell


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.58% 4.1665 Delayed Quote.0.47%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23pBank of England expected to make first half-point move by May
RE
03:22pTREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as Ukraine concerns flare
RE
03:21pU.S.-based groups plan convoys in support of Canadian truckers
RE
03:18pU.S. delays decision on COVID vaccine for children under 5 by at least 2 months
RE
03:11pCrypto investors face more uncertainty after rocky start to 2022
RE
03:08pDollar rises as White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent
RE
03:06pU.S. vows stepped up Indo-Pacific effort in push back against China
RE
03:03pAfghan refugee protest in UAE calling for U.S. resettlement continues for third day
RE
02:59pTrudeau promises Biden 'quick action' against protesters blocking U.S.-Canada bridge
RE
02:59pTrudeau promises Biden 'quick action' against protesters blocking U.S.-Canada bridge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast, sees supply chain headwinds in 202..
5DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS