Afghanistan Development Update, April 2021 : Setting Course to Recovery

04/05/2021
Public Disclosure Authorized

Public Disclosure Authorized Public Disclosure Authorized

Public Disclosure Authorized

WORLD BANK GROUP

AFGHANISTAN DEVELOPMENT UPDATE APRIL 2021

SETTING COURSE TO RECOVERY

Disclaimer:

This volume is a product of the staff of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development/The World Bank. The findings, interpretations, and conclusions expressed in this paper do not necessarily reflect the views of the Executive Directors of The World Bank or the Governments they represent. The World Bank does not guarantee the accuracy of the data included in this work. The boundaries, colors, denominations, and other information shown on any map in this work do not imply any judgment on the part of The World Bank concerning the legal status of any territory or the endorsement or acceptance of such boundaries.

Copyright Statement:

The material in this publication is copyrighted. Copying and/or transmitting portions or all of this work without permission may be a violation of applicable law. The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development/The World Bank encourages dissemination of its work and will normally grant permission to reproduce portions of the work promptly.

For permission to photocopy or reprint any part of this work, please send a request with complete information to the Copyright Clearance Center, Inc., 222 Rosewood Drive, Danvers, MA 01923, USA, telephone 978-750-8400, fax 978-750-4470, http://www.copyright.com/.

All other queries on rights and licenses, including subsidiary rights, should be addressed to the Office of the Publisher, The World Bank, 1818 H Street NW, Washington, DC 20433, USA, fax 202-522-2422,e-mail pubrights@worldbank.org.

Photo Credits:

Cover: ©The World Bank, 2021

AFGHANISTAN DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

April 2021

Preface

The Afghanistan Development Update, which is published twice a year, provides a comprehensive report of the state of the Afghan economy. It covers recent economic developments and the medium-term outlook for Afghanistan. Each edition includes Special Focus sections providing in-depth analysis on specific topics.

The Afghanistan Development Update is intended for a wide audience, including policy makers, the donor community, the private sector, and the community of analysts and professionals engaged in Afghanistan's economy.

This report was prepared by Habiburahman Sahibzada, Sayed Murtaza Muzaffari, Tobias Akhtar Haque, and Muhammad Waheed. Valuable inputs were provided by Aminata Ndiaye, Andrej Popovic, and Andrea Dall'Olio. Assistance was provided by Sardar Ghani Ahmadzai. The special topic section was provided by Erwin W. Knippenberg, Cesar Cancho, Ghazala Mansuri, and Andrea Dall'Olio. The report was prepared under the overall guidance of Manuela Francisco (Manager for South Asia, Macroeconomics, Trade, and Investment), Zoubida Allaoua (Regional Director for Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions), Homa-Zahra Fotouhi (Operations Manager), and Henry G.R. Kerali (Country Director).

The authors are grateful for the cooperation received from Government officials in sharing data and statistics and providing comments on draft versions of the report.

Table of Contents

KEY MESSAGES IN CHARTS .............................................................................................

I

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY .....................................................................................................

1

A. RECENT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS ..................................................................

4

1.

Context.............................................................................................................................

4

2.

Real Sector .......................................................................................................................

6

3.

Monetary and financial sector.........................................................................................

10

4.

External sector ................................................................................................................

13

5.

Fiscal sector ....................................................................................................................

18

B. OUTLOOK AND MEDIUM-TERM PROSPECTS ......................................................

21

a.

Medium-term outlook.....................................................................................................

21

b.

Risks and priorities ........................................................................................................

23

C. FOCUS SECTION: COVID-19 IMPACT ON POVERTY -INSIGHTS FROM THE

INTEGRATED EXPENDITURE AND LABOR FORCE SURVEY ...............................

26

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 16:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
