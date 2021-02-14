Afghanistan: Eshteghal Zaiee - Karmondena (EZ-Kar) Project - P166127

The development objective of Eshteghal Zaiee - Karmondena (EZ-Kar) Project for Afghanistan is to strengthen the enabling environment for economic opportunities in cities where there is a high influx of displaced people. This project has five components. 1) The first component, Regional and National Integration of Displaced Persons, aims to support Afghan refugees in Pakistan and their voluntary repatriation. 2) The second component, Short-term Employment...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

