Afghanistan earthquake has killed 1,036 people, toll expected to rise: UNICEF
06/24/2022 | 05:55am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - An earthquake that struck a remote mountainous area of Afghanistan this week has killed 1,036 people and the toll is expected to rise, Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF Representative to Afghanistan, said on Friday.
United Nations agencies have rushed relief efforts to the affected area, where several thousand homes were destroyed or damaged, he told a briefing in Geneva.
