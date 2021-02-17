Afghanistan peace talks under threat as major Taliban spring offensive takes shape

KABUL/ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Unusually intense
fighting in the winter by Taliban insurgents has spurred Afghan
government preparations for more violence in the warmer spring,
which international players fear will further endanger the
nation's fragile peace process.
Nearly a year after Washington signed a troop-withdrawal
deal with the Taliban that called for a reduction in violence by
all sides, attacks by the group have escalated, according to
General Scott Miller, the head of U.S. forces and the NATO-led
non-combat Resolute Support mission.
"Taliban violence is much higher than historical norms,"
Miller told Reuters. "It just doesn't create the conditions to
move forward in what is hopefully a historic turning point for
Afghanistan."
Typically fighting lulls during the snowy winter months
before the Taliban launch a "spring offensive" around March.
Miller said that the fighting now was an indicator that not
only would there be a spring offensive - a move many diplomats
view as against the spirit of the Doha agreement - but that it
could be more intense than before.
It comes as negotiations have largely stalled in Doha in
recent weeks and Taliban leaders have left Qatar, a senior state
department official said, leading to growing fears that talks
could be on the brink of collapse.
"If the violence isn't reduced, it's going to make a peace
process very, very difficult; it would be very difficult for any
side to make the necessary compromises," Miller said.
PREPARATIONS UNDER WAY
The Afghan government has instructed security forces to
carry out a comprehensive troop restructuring and design
operations to prepare for a "tough and hard" spring offensive,
two government sources told Reuters.
They added that Afghanistan's special forces from different
institutions such as the military and police are being
streamlined to operate under one command. Highly experienced
commanders have been appointed to key areas, and security forces
were planning to conduct more airstrikes to avoid losses on the
ground.
An Afghan National Security Council spokesman said they were
"ready for any kind of war", though they remained in "active
defence" mode.
Four Taliban sources said that most of their commanders had
in recent weeks cut short annual training sessions after being
called back to the battlefield to prepare for intensive
fighting.
Three residents in areas dominated by the Taliban in
north-eastern Afghanistan had noticed a pick-up in the group's
activity in recent weeks, telling Reuters they had seen Taliban
fighters moving en masse, holding meetings in mosques and
beginning food and recruitment drives.
"In the past two weeks the topics Taliban preachers preach,
especially on Friday prayers... have changed," said a tribal
elder from Kunduz province who asked not to be named for
security reasons. "They preach about... fighting against
invasion, and they openly invite people to join them. It's a
clear message that they are preparing for another fight this
spring."
A member of what the Taliban considers its special forces
told Reuters that the group was preparing to act when there was
an announcement about foreign troops.
"If they don't leave Afghanistan on the preset date then the
USA, NATO and the world will face a dangerous war, a war that
never happened in the past 20 years," he said.
A Taliban spokesman did not reply to request for comment on
the spring offensive.
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is reviewing
its plans for Afghanistan, including whether to stick to the May
1 deadline in the troop withdrawal agreement former President
Trump's administration signed with the Taliban in February 2020.
Miller said his command recognised that foreign forces could
be a target if the Taliban view the deal as breached.
Experts and diplomats see a vanishing window of opportunity
for talks to survive, although sides say they are committed
negotiating.
"Talks seem already very close to falling apart," said
Ashley Jackson, co-director of the Centre for the Study of Armed
Groups at the Overseas Development Institute. "The trouble is
that (Washington) seems to grossly underestimate just how bad
things could get and how quickly that could happen."
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in Islamabad, Hamid Shalizi
and Abdul Qadir Sediqi in Kabul, Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar, and
Ahmad Sultan in Nangahar. Editing by Gerry Doyle)