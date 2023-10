STORY: Multiple quakes on Saturday (October 7) hit 20 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of the city of Herat, with one measuring 6.3 magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The tremors were the deadliest in years in the quake-prone country. Many areas of Afghanistan are inaccessible by road, and scattered villages are often made of mud structures that are susceptible to collapse.

An earthquake last year in eastern Afghanistan killed 1,000 and injured hundreds.