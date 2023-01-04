Afghanistan raids on Islamic State hideouts leave eight dead -Taliban

KABUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Eight people were killed and
seven arrested following raids on hideouts of the Islamic State
militant group in Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson said on
Thursday.
"These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese
hotel and paved the way for foreign ISKP members to come to
Afghanistan," the spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, said on
Twitter, describing Wednesday's raids.
"Lots of weapons and explosives have fallen into the hands
of the security forces," he added.
(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; Writing by Shilpa
Jamkhandikar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)