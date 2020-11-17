Log in
AfriAg Global Plc - Apollon's Stephen Barnhill Prohibition Partners Live

11/17/2020 | 04:43am EST

17 November 2020

AfriAg Global PLC

(‘AfriAg’ or the ‘Company’)

Apollon’s Stephen Barnhill at Prohibition Partners Live

AfriAg Global PLC (London AQSE: AFRI) is pleased to announce that Dr. Stephen Barnhill, Chairman of AfriAg’s RTO target, Apollon Formularies Ltd., will be speaking at 12:30 pm today at Prohibition Partners LIVE, the leading virtual cannabis conference.

Dr. Barnhill will be speaking as part of a panel, discussing the question ‘Is Personalised Medicine the Future of Cannabis?’, alongside industry leaders; Adrian Fischer, Managing Director of DEMECAN, Pat McCutcheon, CEO and Chairman of MediPharma Labs and David Babcock, CEO of Drug Science, as moderator.

Tickets to attend the conference can be found through the link below:

https://prohibitionpartners.live/tickets/

-ENDS-

For further information on AfriAg Global please visit the www.afriagglobal.com or please contact;

AfriAg Global Plc:                                                                 

David Lenigas (Executive Chairman)                                                       +44 (0) 78821 825378

Peterhouse Capital Limited                                                                       +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Guy Miller

About Prohibition Partners LIVE:

Prohibition Partners LIVE is the leading virtual cannabis conference, connecting you to the international cannabis industry from anywhere in the world. This November 17th - 20th, Prohibition Partners LIVE is bringing together the global cannabis and psychedelics community for a virtual week


© PRNewswire 2020
